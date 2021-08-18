Cancel
Environment

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 8 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Temperatures have fallen into the 80s and will continue to fall. throughout the night. Therefore, the Heat Advisory has been. cancelled. ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Temperatures have fallen into the 80s and will continue to fall. throughout the night. Therefore, the Heat...

Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fallon,. southern Custer, northern Carter, northern Powder River and southern. Rosebud Counties through 1115 PM MDT... At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Ekalaka to 7 miles.
Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fallon. and northeastern Carter Counties through 1245 AM MDT... At 1155 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14. miles southeast of Ekalaka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel...
Environment

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 939 FPUS55 KMSO 260114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with...
Environment

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 694 FPUS53 KUNR 261027. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy through the day. A 40 percent chance. of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid. 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to. 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and...
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Guam * Until 845 PM ChST. * At 548 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms capable of producing urban and small stream flooding. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. * Additional rainfall of up to one and a half inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will produce minor flooding.
Missoula, MT

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 939 FPUS55 KMSO 260114. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South. winds to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. showers...
Environment

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 460 FPUS55 KMSO 260933. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after. midnight. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the. morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid...
Salt Lake City, UT

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 374 FPUS55 KSLC 260913. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...
Pocatello, ID

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 591 FPUS55 KPIH 260904. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-262200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 304 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of...

