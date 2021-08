The latest science shows that preventing the worst effects of climate change will require shifting to 100% carbon-free energy sources well before mid-century. President Biden set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 in the United States, and the new budget reconciliation package includes a Clean Electricity Payment Program, tax incentives and other power sector policies designed to help achieve that. Large energy buyers like companies and cities — who use more than half of the electricity generated in the United States — will be critical for the needed transition.