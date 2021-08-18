Cancel
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows How They Created the Explosion That Ended Season 3 [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
 8 days ago
A new behind-the-scenes video that the creators of Yellowstone posted online shows how the series' special effects department pulls off some of the visual effects for the hit show — including the massive explosion that ended Season 3 in a cliffhanger and left viewers wondering whether Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is alive or dead.

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

