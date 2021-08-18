Axiom Verge 2 Is a Successful Divergence from a Classic Formula

Developer: Thomas Happ Games | Publisher: Thomas Happ Games | Genre: Metroidvania, Adventure | Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC | Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch. The world was a different place when the original Axiom Verge released in 2015. In these dark pre-Samus Returns days, when it seemed as if Nintendo had entirely forgotten about its exploratory action platformer series, solo developer Tom Happ’s Axiom Verge delivered the spiritual successor to Super Metroid that so many beleaguered Metroid fans craved. Six years later, and Axiom Verge 2 presents something very different from its predecessor: no longer a mere Metroid clone, this sequel introduces ambitious new gameplay mechanics, a robust world to discover, and a deep commitment to its lore that earn it a distinctive place among the Metroidvania pantheon.