Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Axiom Verge 2 Is a Successful Divergence from a Classic Formula

By Campbell Gill
goombastomp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper: Thomas Happ Games | Publisher: Thomas Happ Games | Genre: Metroidvania, Adventure | Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC | Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch. The world was a different place when the original Axiom Verge released in 2015. In these dark pre-Samus Returns days, when it seemed as if Nintendo had entirely forgotten about its exploratory action platformer series, solo developer Tom Happ’s Axiom Verge delivered the spiritual successor to Super Metroid that so many beleaguered Metroid fans craved. Six years later, and Axiom Verge 2 presents something very different from its predecessor: no longer a mere Metroid clone, this sequel introduces ambitious new gameplay mechanics, a robust world to discover, and a deep commitment to its lore that earn it a distinctive place among the Metroidvania pantheon.

goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Divergence#Nintendo Switch#Super Metroid#Mesopotamian#Breach#Axiom Verge 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Axiom Verge 2 Switch release date is today

People no longer have to wait to play Axiom Verge 2, as the August 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase on new Switch games announced that the release date is today. It is one of the indie games shadowdrops. People will be able to find it in the Nintendo eShop later today. It will are also available on PC via Epic Games Store and PS4.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Axiom Verge 2 Is Out Today on PS4, PS5 Version Coming Later

Well, that's unexpected. Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the beloved indie metroidvania, is available today on PlayStation 4. Dropped out of nowhere today alongside a showing at Nintendo's Indie World showcase, the game will be ready for purchase on PlayStation Store today, 11th August. A PS5 version is also in the works, but it's coming a little later down the line. For now, it's just the PS4 version.
Video GamesThe Verge

Axiom Verge 2, Boyfriend Dungeon, and more are out on the Switch today

Nintendo’s most recent Indie World Showcase was full of lots of cool games, as per usual. But the best part is that many of them are out today. That includes Axiom Verge 2 (a sequel to a Metroid-like adventure from 2015), Boyfriend Dungeon (a hack-and-slash game where you can romance your weapons), Necrobarista: Final Pour (the director’s cut of a visual novel about coffee and death), Islanders (a procedurally generated strategy game where players build island communities), Slime Rancher (where players run an alien ranch), Curious Expedition 2 (described as “a turn-based narrative roguelike set in a reimagined version of the late 19th century”), and Garden Story (a Zelda-like action-adventure game where you play as an adorable grape).
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Axiom Verge 2 Now Available For Switch

Following today’s Indie World Showcase, Nintendo and Thomas Happ Games have just launched Axiom Verge 2 for Switch. Players can now download the sequel to the 2015 Metroidvania Axiom Verge from the Switch eshop. You can check out the game’s launch trailer below, along with a summary of the game via Nintendo:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Combo: Limited Run announces physical editions of Axiom Verge 1 and 2

If you watched today’s Indie World event, you might have been shocked to learn Axiom Verge 2 is out today on Nintendo Switch. And it appears to be quite good. However, what about those of us who shun the all-digital future? Or gamers who never played the original Axiom Verge? As it turns out, Limited Run Games has us covered. Both Axiom Verge titles will be getting the Limited Run physical treatment. Pre-orders start in October.
Video GamesNME

‘Axiom Verge 2’ is out today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the hit Metroidvania by Thomas Happ Games, is available today after a surprise launch. Appearing as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Stream this afternoon, Axiom Verge 2 has been officially launched and will be available today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The original...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to beat the underwater boss in Axiom Verge 2

Within Lake Amagi lurks one of Axiom Verge 2’s first bosses. You might come across this giant snake-like drone early in your playthrough, but you won’t be able to tackle it until you unlock better water movement. That’ll let you more easily move around and take on the area’s toughest challenges.
Video GamesGamespot

Axiom Verge 2 - 15 Minutes of Gameplay

Six years after the first installment, Thomas Happ Games returns with Axiom Verge 2! Check out our gameplay of the first 15 minutes featuring all-new characters, enemies, powers, and world to explore. Axiom Verge 2 releases in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Axiom Verge 2 surprise launches on Switch

During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today, we discovered that Axiom Verge 2 is launching … later today. You can buy the Metroidvania sequel on your Switch today. The original Axiom Verge came out in 2015. The indie game has stood out as one of the better Metroidvanias out there thanks to its atmospheric pixel art.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 Gets a Sudden Surprise Release

Back in 2019, Axiom Verge 2 was announced, a sequel to the massive indie metroidvania hit. It looked impressive, and fans were certainly eager where the game’s story could head, but even as of just a couple of months ago, we were still only getting the occasional update with no news concerning a release date. How long would we have to wait? When would we be able to explo-oh hey, look, Axiom Verge 2 is out today.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Axiom Verge 2 just got a release date surprise none of us saw coming

We were hoping for some big announcements during today’s Indie World Showcase, and that’s precisely what we got. Smack in the middle of the presentation, when no one was expecting it, Nintendo revealed the release date for Axiom Verge 2. The game, which is highly anticipated among Metroidvania fans, was first revealed during an Indie World Showcase back in 2019, so it seems only appropriate that its release date would be revealed during one as well.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Axiom Verge 2 Xbox release date: Is it coming to One and Series X|S?

Fans of 2D sidescrolling adventures rejoice, as the much-anticipated Axiom Verge 2 released today for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The surprise rollout was part of yesterday’s Nintendo Indie World conference, with the teaser ending with the announcement that the game was out now. The sequel to the Metroidvania original from 2015, Axiom Verge 2 puts you in the shoes of Indra, a billionaire moored in a mysterious pixelated world. If you’re an Xbox owner desperate to play Axiom Verge 2, we’ve got details on the Xbox release date.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Axiom Verge 2 finally available today

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, will finally launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store today. Nintendo announced the surprise news in this afternoon's Switch indie showcase. To say we've been waiting a while for this sequel would...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock better water movement in Axiom Verge 2

After the initial stages of Axiom Verge 2, you’ll soon realize that you’ve lost the ability to swim. Your new body is too heavy and you’ll automatically sink to the bottom of any body of water. Unfortunately, that means you’ll be moving around very sluggishly until you can find something the game calls “Liru.”
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Axiom Verge 1 & 2 will soon get a limited physical release

After it’s surprise release yesterday, Limited Run revealed that Axiom Verge 2, along with its predecessor Axiom Verge, will get a limited physical release, thanks to Limited Run Games. Like all other releases, these will have limited stock, so fans will have to keep an eye on pre-orders to grab one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy