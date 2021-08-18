A bit of history of the Railroad and Trident Heritage Center

The Trident depot building that was moved to Three Forks in 2011 was over 100 years old at that time. It was built by the Northern Pacific Railroad to serve the cement plant and the company town of Trident. The Ideal Cement Plant at Trident was the largest employer in Gallatin County for a number of years. The Trident depot was the last remaining depot that was still in use in Gallatin County in 2010.