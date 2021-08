Three up. Forty-one to play. You never would have dreamed it. I didn’t. Gabe Kapler’s Giants, pegged for 75.5 wins by the sharps in Vegas, soared past that paltry assessment and have the best record in baseball. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in the National League. Their +143 run differential is third best in baseball. Their team WHIP as a pitching staff is tied for best in baseball. Their BB/9 (walks per nine) is best in baseball.