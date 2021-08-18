Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 34 predictions: ‘Cannonier vs Gastelum’ late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

By Patrick L. Stumberg
MMAmania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling short against former Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, brick-fisted Jared Cannonier will look to re-establish his place in the 185-pound hierarchy against the always-dangerous Kelvin Gastelum this Saturday evening (Aug. 21, 2021) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap are a Lightweight crossroads match between Mark O. Madsen and Clay Guida and a pivotal Flyweight battle pitting Alexandre Pantoja against Brandon Royval.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Simon
Person
Jordan Griffin
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Domingo Pilarte
Person
Alexandre Pantoja
Person
Brian Kelleher
Person
Clay Guida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prelims#Las Vegas#Combat#Tuf#Octagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

Kelvin Gastelum hopes win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34 springboards him closer to middleweight title shot

Former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum hopes a win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34 will springboard him closer to a middleweight title shot. Gastelum is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker back in April, but when Paulo Costa fell out of his main event fight against Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34, the Kings MMA representative took the opportunity to jump back into the cage. Given Gastelum has lost four of his last five fights, the chance to fight the No. 3 ranked middleweight in Cannonier is a huge opportunity for Gastelum to get back in the win column and jump back into the top-five.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 34 weigh-in results – Cannonier vs. Gastelum

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host UFC Vegas 34 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will look to come out on top, but first, the fighters must weigh-in no more than 186 pounds when they step on the scale today.
UFCchatsports.com

Diggin’ Deep on UFC Vegas 34: Can Cannonier crack the chin of Gastelum?

In comparison to many of the other Fight Night main events, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum is a perfectly acceptable main event. It’s far from a great headliner, but given Gastelum is a replacement for Paulo Costa, it isn’t one that I’ll complain about. Well, I won’t complain about the...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kelvin Gastelum credits Henry Cejudo for knowledge gained ahead of Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum credited Henry Cejudo for the knowledge he has gained ahead of the Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34. Gastelum returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 when he squares off with Cannonier in a battle between top-10 ranked middleweights. Both fighters are coming off of decision losses to No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker, so it makes all the sense in the world that these two are fighting now as they look to bounce back into the win column. It’s a huge fight for both fighters’ careers in the UFC, but it’s especially important for Gastelum, who enters this fight having lost four of his last five fights overall.
UFCufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

Key Stats: 3.7 strikes landed per minute, 8:47 average fight time, 54% takedown defense. What It Means: Cannonier is at his most comfortable and dangerous when he is walking down his opponent. He doesn’t mind taking some damage as he enters the pocket, and he is patient in looking for his power shots. His kicks come quickly, and he relies on them to get into range, especially low leg kicks. Once he starts chopping at his opponent’s base, he really lets go of his heavy hands, and he’s able to generate power both with looping and technical punches. In the clinch, Cannonier shows great strength, especially against the fence.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34. Gastelum went toe-to-toe with Cannonier for 25 minutes but lost 48-47 on all three of the judges’ scorecards at the end of the five rounds. The fight was extremely competitive throughout and it ultimately came down to how the judges scored the first round. Although fans on social media seemed split, all three of the judges scored the first round for Cannonier — as well as the third and fourth rounds — and gave Gastelum the second and fifth rounds, as “The Killa Gorilla” walked away with the unanimous decision victory.
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

FC returns to UFC APEX with a critical matchup in the stacked middleweight division, as No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 9 Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event, relentless grapplers lock horns as Clay Guida meets Mark O. Madsen. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs GASTELUM will take...
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum picks, odds, & analysis

Another decent sized PPV event from the UFC means another thin fight night card in the weeks following. Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will battle to see who can reignite their middleweight contender status in the main event. Otherwise the highlight of the card is a flyweight fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Most of the rest is pretty forgettable.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 34 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Cannonier vs Gastelum’ last night

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return to action last night (Sat., Aug, 21, 2021) to stage UFC Vegas 34 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening Jared Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (see it again here). In the co-headlining act, Mark Madsen narrowly escaped with a split decision win over longtime veteran Clay Guida.
UFCPosted by
The Independent

UFC Fight Night: Card, start time and more for Cannonier vs Gastelum

Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will look to earn a shot at the UFC middleweight title when they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas tonight. Cannonier (13-5) is ranked third in the division but is coming off a defeat to Robert Whittaker in October on the undercard of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jared Cannonier can’t afford to sit around and wait for title shot: ‘I’m broke so I need to fight’

Can we go a single week without another story that puts the UFC’s fighter pay structure into a pretty bad light? Maybe we can, but it won’t be this week!. In the latest depressing story of a UFC athlete being underpaid, top middleweight contender Jared Cannonier came right out of his big decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 to declare he was struggling financially.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFCMMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 34’s Jared Cannonier

Knockout artist, Jared Cannonier, will square off opposite The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champ, Kelvin Gastelum, this Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021) at UFC Vegas 34 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cannonier commands more attention than the average contender. The soft-spoken former Heavyweight appeared in the Middleweight division ready to...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 34 results: Cannonier wins unanimous nod over Gastelum, Pantoja submits Royval

The UFC Vegas 34 main card has just wrapped up with four decisions and a pair of submissions. The main event witnessed the promotion’s #3 ranked middleweight, Jared Cannonier, getting the best of the #9 ranked, Kelvin Gastelum, in the main event. Both men looked sharp right out of the gate, but Cannonier scored a knockdown in the third which aided him in earning three scores of 48-47. Is this the sort of performance that warrants a title shot against the champion Israel Adesanya?
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Where does Kelvin Gastelum go after loss at UFC Vegas 34?

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 34, we saw a big time headliner in the middleweight division. Top contender Jared Cannonier (14-5) was taking on former interim title challenger and Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC). It’s been an interesting few years in the UFC for Kelvin Gastelum....

Comments / 0

Community Policy