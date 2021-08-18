Kent County COVID transmission rate upgraded to ‘high’

The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kent County has been upgraded to “high”, according to the CDC transmission map .

The seven-day average for new cases increased more than 42% in the last week, with a positivity rate in the county sitting at just over 8%, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD). The seven-day average for new cases in the county is 103 per 100,000.

The CDC defines “high” transmission as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10% or greater in the past seven days.

The CDC recommends that people in areas with a high transmission rate wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The health department also recommends getting vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain our best tool for ending this pandemic, so we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Adam London, director of the KCHD. “With the delta variant spreading quickly throughout our community, we must remain vigilant and take extra steps in protecting our friends, family and neighbors.”

According to the KCHD, the COVID-19 vaccine cannot prevent 100% of infections, but it does prevent most of them. Infections among vaccinated people are also less severe.

Ottawa, Ionia and Allegan counties are also currently in the high transmission level. Muskegon and Barry are still in the substantial category.

