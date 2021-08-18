Greene, Torkelson each drive in a run during Triple-A debut

It was the trio of new Detroit Tigers prospects who provided three of the Toledo Mud Hens’ seven runs in Tuesday’s game against the Indianapolis Indians.

Spencer Torkelson (Detroit’s No. 1 and Major League Baseball’s No. 2 prospect), Riley Greene (Detroit’s No. 2 and MLB’s No. 13 prospect), and Ryan Kreidler (Detroit’s No. 19 prospect) each recorded their first run batted in at the Triple-A level in Toledo’s 7-1 win over Indianapolis.

“It’s a great opportunity to see some young players,” Mud Hens manager Tom Prince said. “These are some of the top players in the country, and they’re able to be here. I think that was a great glimpse of them.

“I just go back to speaking of how they are as men. I’ve been around them for two years now, and they’re very impressive men. And I think as you put this in play and you see what they become in the big leagues and stuff like that, that’ll be a really good story to watch.”

Greene started in right field and batted second in the Mud Hens’ lineup in his Triple-A debut. The right fielder displayed strong plate discipline in his four at-bats.

In his third plate appearance, Greene refused to budge on a borderline pitch on the outside corner. He worked a six-pitch walk.

Greene recorded his first Triple-A hit and RBI in the second inning and finished Tuesday’s game 1-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts.

“[Greene] saw a lot of pitches tonight, drew a couple of walks, and both strikeouts were long at-bats and they made a couple of good pitches on him,” Prince said. “I thought Torkelson, he was ready to hit, and he wasn’t taking anything. He was ready to hit from stepping into the box. And same thing with Kreidler. I mean, all three of them were ready to hit.”

Torkelson was fourth in the batting order and played first base. He quickly recorded his first Triple-A RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He wrapped up the series opener 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

Kreidler, who played shortstop, was 1-for-2, including his first Triple-A home run, with two walks.

“I had faced [Cam Vieaux in] Erie a handful of times. He also got promoted this year. So kind of knew, kind of had an approach, wanted to go get a fastball against him and got to two strikes, and [he] threw me a fastball,” said Kreidler of his fourth-inning home run. “[That] worked out pretty good, and it was nice to get the game going on the right foot.”

Greene and Torkelson were with family when they received the news about their promotions. The two top prospects, alongside Kreidler and Brady Policelli, packed up Greene’s truck with everyone’s belongings.

“Our [Double-A Erie] manager, Arnie [Beyeler], called me and told me the news, and I told my grandparents, and they were very, very excited along with me,” Greene said in a Zoom interview. “So that was pretty cool that I got to share that moment with them.”

Double-A provided to be a learning curve for the two first-round draft picks. Greene began the season with the SeaWolves, while Torkelson started his year at High-A West Michigan.

In 50 games for Erie, Torkelson tabbed a .263 batting average, .373 on-base percentage, .560 slugging rate, and a .933 on-base plus slugging. The corner infielder, who should spend more time at first base in Toledo, had 14 home runs and 36 runs batted in.

Greene appeared in 84 games for the SeaWolves and had a .298 average, .381 OBP, .525 SLG, and a .905 OPS. He ended his time in Erie on a nine-game hitting streak with a 1.006 OPS and received Double-A Northeast player of the week honors.

“Double-A is no joke,” Greene said. “Everyone there’s really good. The pitchers, these are probably the best pitchers we’ve seen, and they might not throw upper 90s, but they’re low-to-mid 90s. They can throw the ball wherever they want.”

With the promotion, the two prospects reached out to teammates who had Triple-A experience. Those teammates provided a bit of insight into what to expect at the next level of competition.

Erie teammates informed Greene and Torkelson that the level of play is similar. Pitchers can command their pitches but also have the ability to rely on their off-speed pitches, too.

“I think I’m most looking forward to playing in Triple-A because you got a lot of guys that have some showtime that want to get back to the big leagues,” Torkelson said in a Zoom interview. “You’re going to play against those guys in the future.”

Double-A also taught the two Mud Hens players about failure. Both Greene and Torkelson are in their first full seasons of professional baseball.

Greene and Torkelson agreed how they handle failure can shape who they become as a player.

“It’s how you bounce back from that failure and trying to stay as confident as possible and showing up to the field every day with a good attitude and always knowing that you’re going to get that next at-bat and that next day,” Greene said.

Greene has a year of professional baseball experience under his belt (he was drafted during the 2019 season), but Torkelson was drafted out of Arizona State in 2020 and has worked to make the adjustment to play baseball every day.

“You’re not going to go 3-for-4 every day. You’re going to have those 0-for-4 days. You’re going to have back-to-back 0-for-4 days,” Torkelson said. “It’s just a matter of showing up to the yard that third day saying, ‘I’m going to get two knocks today. Today is my day.’

“You’ve got to get through the bad days to get the good days and hope we [get] more good days than bad days, but definitely bad days are going to happen, and it’s just matter how [of] you deal with them.”