Broncos Quarterback Scoreboard: Drops, timing issues add up to frustrating day

Entering the final week of preseason, here’s a quick look at some of the top recent buzz for the Denver Broncos. Choose your QB: How does the old saying go? ‘Two QBs are better than one’? No, that’s not it. ‘Keep your starting QB close and your backup QB closer’? Nope. ‘If you’ve got two QBs, you have none’? That’s it! The Broncos might be facing such a scenario with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Through two weeks of preseason, Lock is 14-of-21 passing for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bridgewater is 16-of-19 through the air for 179 yards with two scores and no turnovers. Bridgewater’s been slightly more efficient, but Lock has made bigger plays (including an 80-yard TD). “Both of these guys have done well,” coach Vic Fangio said after Denver’s second preseason game. “We can play and win with either one of these guys, and that’s a good thing.” Time will tell if the Broncos can disprove the old adage. Denver’s still not ready to name a starter.