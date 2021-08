The Nationals transferred Ross (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Washington already shut Ross down for the season earlier this month when he was diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, so the transaction was merely made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver pickup Mike Ford. Ross is expected to avoid the second Tommy John surgery of his career and will treat the elbow injury through rest and rehab throughout the winter. The Nationals are hopeful that he'll be back to full strength for the start of spring training.