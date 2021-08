The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 103-98 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday. There were 12 ties and nine lead changes in this close-fought battle, with neither team grabbing a double-digit lead until the final minutes. That was Philadelphia, riding a 26-20 third quarter to their victory. That quarter allowed Philly to hold the lead for the final 16 minutes of play, getting their lead up to 12 points with less than three minutes remaining. The Sixers won the turnover battle 19-11, which led to them outscoring the Jazz in points off of turnovers 27-11. In addition, Philadelphia outscored Utah in the paint 54-40.