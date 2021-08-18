Luke Rockhold: Sean Strickland Is Stupid But Effective
Luke Rockhold doesn’t think Sean Strickland is too bright but he won’t discredit his ability inside the Octagon. Rockhold and Strickland are expected to collide at UFC 268 this November. It’ll be Rockhold’s first bout since July 2019 when he was knocked out by current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz. For Strickland, it’s a chance to defeat a former UFC Middleweight Champion and extend his winning streak to six.www.mmanews.com
