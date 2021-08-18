COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to surge

Buy Now Skagit County Public Health administered 145 vaccines over four days last week at a pop-up clinic during the Skagit County Fair. Jacqueline Allison / Skagit Valley Herald

COVID-19 is spreading quickly in Skagit County, and hospitalizations are rivaling the worst surges seen during the pandemic.

Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said the county is exceeding 400 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, a number that reflects the severely contagious nature of the delta variant.

Numbers this high have been seen only once before — during the prolonged third wave of infections last winter.

Hospitalizations too are rising, especially in younger, unvaccinated patients.

At Skagit Valley Hospital, 29 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and six more in the emergency department will likely be admitted, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Davis said.

“It feels like winter, and it’s even a little bit more severe,” she said.

Davis said the vast majority of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

While some elderly patients have become very sick despite being vaccinated, the bulk of the hospital’s current COVID-19 patients are young, unvaccinated and getting sicker faster than those infected with previous variants.

Some people younger than 12 — who are not yet eligible for the vaccine — have tested positive at the hospital, but none have yet needed intensive care, Davis said.

“I think it’s basically the culmination of the behaviors people have chosen, which have included not to get vaccinated, not to wear masks, (or) to congregate,” she said.

As high as these numbers are, Leibrand said they’d be significantly higher without vaccines.

“Think a minute about where we would be without the vaccine,” he said. “We would be at least double.”

Based on emerging data, being fully vaccinated makes one about eight times less likely to get COVID-19, and about 24 times less likely to get a case severe enough to require hospitalization, he said.

As such, the same advice Skagit County Public Health has given in previous spikes is still applicable, he said.

“Regardless of your vaccination status, wear a mask,” he said. “If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 55% of Skagit County residents are fully vaccinated. About 64% of those eligible are vaccinated.

One change in the county’s COVID-19 data is due to a new policy when it comes to reporting positive tests.

Starting Aug. 11, county Public Health began including positive antigen tests among its positive cases, making it appear the total number increased by 827 overnight.

Antigen tests, commonly available at pharmacies, return results much faster than the traditional PCR tests, but because they are less sensitive in certain circumstances, the state Department of Health refers to them as “probable” cases.

The Department of Health began reporting these cases in December, and that data is publicly available. The state encourages anyone who received a positive antigen test to take a PCR test.

County spokesperson Laura Han said the county should have started reporting positive antigen tests earlier, as they’ve accounted for a significant portion of COVID-19 tests for several months.

She said the county’s communications team is only two people and “sometimes it takes us longer than it should for us to realize things.”

However, she said positive antigen tests reflect the same trends as PCR positives in terms of the spread of the virus. Public Health staff have been using both sets of data in their work, and if the positive antigen test numbers had been put on the county website earlier it wouldn’t have changed decision-making.

“All data tells a story,” Han said. “The story wouldn’t have been different if the antigen tests were included or not.

“The situation is really bad whether those numbers are included or not,” she added.

At the patient level, Public Health treats a positive on either test the same. Staff give patients the same isolation instructions, and trace their contacts in the same way, Han said.

She said the decision not to include positive antigen tests on the county’s website was made in December, when antigen tests were used less frequently.