Andrea Carlisle was born in 1978 in Birmingham, Alabama to Anthony and Patricia Carlisle. She began her singing career at the age of 5 in the church that she attended. From that age she sang in choir in jr high school Where she was voted Most Talented. Also she continued on in high school where she sang in several programs in her school she was a member of WJ Nichols ensemble, Minor High School Gospel Choir also she was active in her church Rising Star Baptist Church under the leadership of her godparent’s Reverend James and Debra Kelley. Andrea passion for gospel music has been inspired by many greats such as Mahalia Jackson, The Barret Sisters, James Cleveland, Katie Sankey and many others. God also begin adding songwriter to her gift when he was preparing her for future. In 2015 Andrea began her career working with Murray Productions she posted a song she wrote on Facebook social media page called “Lord help me with my unbelief”