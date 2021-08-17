Cancel
El Dorado County, CA

UPDATES: Over 6,500 People Under Evacuation Order In Caldor Fire

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3kCU_0bUmkA4o00

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County:

9:56 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation centers in Diamond Springs and Cameron Park are at capacity. They urge residents to use the evacuation center at Green Valley Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville.

Also, California has secured federal assistance to support the response to the Caldor Fire.

9:15 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Highway 88.

8:03 p.m.

For the first time today, there are mandatory evacuations in effect north of Highway 50.

Mandatory Evacuations (source: Eldorado NF):

  • South side of Highway 50 north of Sly Park to extend west to Shows Road.
  • North side of Highway 50 from Larsen Drive to the west and Ice House to the east.

Evacuation Warnings:

  • Crystal Basin north of Highway 50 to include the area of Loon Lake Ice House, and Union Valley Reservoir.
  • Area south of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Kyburz, extending south of Highway 88.

CALFIRE says resources are coming from downstate for the Caldor Fire.

“We have continuously brought in additional resources overnight and throughout the day from Southern California and other areas that have not yet been affected and are not currently predicting significant winds”

Watch: CBS13 toured part of Grizzly Flats to show residents what was standing.

6:47 p.m.

The Red Cross is opening up an evacuation shelter at Green Valley Community Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

6:35 p.m.

CBS13 reporters shared these updates Monday:

6:18 p.m.

All hotels in the Placerville area are completely booked. Management at Best Western there tells CBS13 they’ve turned 100-plus evacuees away after booking their last room early this morning. They also say all hotels down to Folsom are full.

5:48 p.m.

Cal Fire held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments in the Caldor Fire. Here are the main points of the meeting:

  • 30,000 acres burned (yesterday acres burned were 1,400); zero containment.
  • Roughly 242 crew members are battling the fire.
  • Officials are considering a full forest-wide closure.
  • The fire has crossed Mormon Emigrant Trail
  • Crews expect continual south/southwest flow of wind tonight, which will keep the fire flowing in a northerly direction.
  • In light of rumors of looters in the area, 30-40 sheriff’s deputies in the area of fire in security teams to protect homes.
  • There was no answer as to whether or not water sources will be impacted.
  • Crews are asking the public for patience as they fight the fire.
  • There’s no word on a timeline of when people could possibly head back home and assess damages.

5:05 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire has burned 30,000 acres and is 0% percent contained.

Watch the latest live update here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=319885566584155

4:25 p.m.

The following areas are currently under mandatory evacuation orders:

  • Pollock Pines
  • East of Sly Park Road
  • South of Highway 50 up to Ice House Road, including north of Mormon Immigrant Trail and Jenkinson Lake
  • Grizzly Flats/Somerset east of Mt. Aukum Road
  • Happy Valley

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County due to the fire.

4:12 p.m.

Other news outlets are reporting a number of structures damaged; however, there is no official assessment of damage at this time, says a fire spokesperson.

3:53 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Caldor Fire has burned 6,500 acres and is 0% contained.

(This is a reduction in the total acreage Cal Fire reported earlier of 8,000 acres.)

3:50 p.m.

Placerville Police warn that WB Highway 50 will be congested as people from the Pollock Pines leave their homes. Manual traffic control will be implemented and officers will not allow cross traffic during these times.

3:44 p.m.

The Diamond Springs evacuation center has been closed and has moved to Cameron Park. Here are the evacuation centers currently open:

  • Cameron Park (CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park)
  • Large Animal Shelter (Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth, (Empire Street Gate)
  • Small Animal Shelter: (530) 621-5795

3:30 p.m.

Highway 50 from Meyers to Ice House Road may be closed in the next couple of hours due to the Caldor Fire, the CHP says. They urge people leaving South Lake Tahoe to do so as soon as possible and use alternate routes such as SR-89 to I-80 or US-50 to I-395.

2:49 p.m.

The Diamond Springs Fire Hall evacuation center is now full, Cal Fire says.

Evacuees are being urged to go to the Cameron Park CSD at 2502 Country Club Drive.

People with large animals can head to the Amador County Fairgrounds at 18621 Sherwood Street in Plymouth.

A map with the latest details on evacuation orders can be found here: https://eldoradocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c995bf3816964e948d7d831d3ba938ff

1:15 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for parts of Pollock Pines.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s, the following areas are now under evacuation orders:

  • East of Sly Park Road.
  • South of Hwy 50 up to Ice House Road.
  • North of Mormon Emigrant Trail (including Jenkinson’s/Sly Park Lake).

Evacuation warnings are also in effect for the following areas:

  • South of Hwy 50 to Pleasant Valley Road.
  • From Sly Park Road, west to Snows Road and Newtown Road, including the community of Rancho Del Sol.

12:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning has now been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are predicted for the mountains and portions of the Sacramento Valley starting early Tuesday afternoon. Coupled with the extremely dry conditions, the fire danger level is critical.

11:46 a.m.

Placerville authorities say they are closely monitoring the Caldor Fire burning nearby, but say there is no indication at this point that it’s moving towards the city.

People are being urged to sign up for El Dorado County’s CodeRED notification system to know if and when evacuation orders have been given out.

10:15 a.m.

Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Sly Park area due to the Caldor Fire, authorities say.

An evacuation warning has also been given to the Pollock Pines area.

9:48 a.m.

As the Caldor Fire grows, its path of destruction is also becoming more clear.

No exact number of homes destroyed or damaged has been released at this point, but it’s clear that many houses have been lost.

The unpredictable nature of the Caldor Fire has also forced our own news crew to be escorted out of possible danger.

7:25 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued early Tuesday morning for the Caldor Fire.

The following areas are affected:

Grizzly Flats/Somerset
• All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper
Happy Valley
• All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni

The new evacuation orders came after more residents were ordered to leave very early Tuesday morning. These areas included:

Grizzly Flats
• Henry Diggins off Caldor Rd
• Areas of Grizzly Flats from Grizzly Flats Rd & Arctic Lane, east to include:
o Consumnes Mine Rd o String Canyon Rd
o Sciaroni Road o Capps Crossing east to North South Rd
o North to String Canyon Road

Happy Valley
• Happy Valley Rd from Sweeneys Crossing to Sciaroni Rd

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has grown to 6,500 acres.

Previous day’s updates below:

11:45 p.m.

Due to rapidly expanding fire Monday night, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats.

7:34 p.m.

11:14 a.m.

The evacuation notice for the Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas have now been upgraded to Mandatory Evacuation Orders, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado National Forest, the sheriff’s office notified homeowners in those areas of the evacuation orders on Monday morning.

8:30 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to 754 acres as of Monday morning, the forest service reports.

No containment is reported at this point.

Yesterday, smoky conditions grounded fixed-wing aircraft that could have helped battle the fire. Helicopters are still helping in the firefight, however.

Firefighters will be continuing to build lines where possible.

High temperatures coupled with gusty winds are giving firefighters cause for concern on Monday.

Previous day’s updates below:

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night.

There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Burns 126,182 Acres, Containment Remains At 11 Percent

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 7:13 a.m.  The Caldor Fire continues to grow. As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reports that the wildfire has now reached 126,182 acres. Containment still stands at 11 percent. Firefighters reported a change in wind patterns early in the evening. This allowed for decreased fire activity and helped in the strengthening of control lines. Still, firefighters report seeing spot fires around the perimeter of the blaze. Previous day’s updates below:  10:30 p.m. As of Tuesday night, the Caldor Fire has scorched 122,980 acres. It is 11% contained. 1:32 p.m. Two community meetings will be...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Evacuations Ordered For Bennett Fire In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley: 6:22 p.m. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday evening that the Bennett fire was approximately 60 acres and already 60% contained. Officials are concerned that more spot fires may be created by winds in the area. At this time, evacuation orders remain in place. The county said 7,327 residents are currently impacted by either an evacuation order or warning, or a shelter-in-place order. UPDATE 6:00 PM: Firefighters have made significant progress in slowing down the forward progression of the #BennettFire. We are still concerned possible spot fires...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Airola Fire Quickly Scorches 1,000 Acres In Calaveras County, Forces Evacuations

VALLECITO (CBS13) — The latest on the Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County. 6:04 p.m. The Airola Fire was now estimated at 1,000 acres in size, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Areas under immediate evacuation orders are as follows: All of Parrots Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line at Parrots Ferry Bridge to Highway 4 including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas as well as East of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road The towns of Douglas Flat and Murphys are under evacuation warnings. The sheriff’s office said an evacuation center was set up at Mark Twain Elementary school in Angels...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Vineyards Threatened By Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Caldor Fire is still blazing across El Dorado County as vineyards prepare to harvest hundreds of acres. Winemaker Brian Wilhelm cannot believe the Caldor Fire is still a threat. Tuesday morning, crews backburned along Slug Gulch Road leading to Charles B. Mitchell Vineyards in Somerset. Their goal is to stop the fire from causing further destruction. “The grapes are ready and we can’t do anything about it. The power has been off and we are just on hold,” Wilhelm said. The fire is impacting over two dozen vineyards in the area. Wilhelm says getting crews to harvest is...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Burns 106,562 Acres And Destroys 403 Homes

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 10:45 a.m. Here is the Cal Fire operational update for this morning for the Caldor Fire. 10:43 a.m.  The Red Cross has updated its list of available shelters for fire evacuees in Northern California: Red Cross Shelter List, as of Monday, 8/23 @ 12:20pm.All shelters listed have availability! #CAWILFIRES #CALDORFIRE #DIXIEFIRE #MONUMENTFIRE #MCFARLANDFIRE #ANTELOPEFIRE pic.twitter.com/49s9z3r983 — American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) August 23, 2021 9:43 a.m. The community meeting for the Caldor Fire will be held tonight (8/23) at 5 p.m. Watch it live on CBS13.com or on the...
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Looting Suspect Arrested In Caldor Fire Evacuation Area Near Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — An alleged looter has been arrested during a patrol of the Caldor Fire evacuation area in El Dorado County, authorities say. Some of the items deputies say the suspect looted. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday morning, a suspicious man was spotted on a Pollock Pines resident’s home surveillance camera. Deputies soon converged on the area and stopped the man. He was found with items that deputies suspected to have been stolen. That man has since been arrested and is now facing charges of looting during a State of Emergency and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges. The sheriff’s office notes that security patrols did more than 50 traffic stops in the Caldor Fire evacuation area on Tuesday alone. While they may be doing dozens of traffic stops a day, the sheriff’s office stresses that – contrary to any rumors – there is no widespread looting going on in the Caldor Fire evacuation area.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire ‘Knocking On The Door’ To Lake Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin. Cal Fire says the fire is knocking on Tahoe’s door, but they hope it doesn’t burn that far. “It is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin,” he said. “We have all efforts in place to keep it out of the basin, but we do need to also be aware that is a possibility based on the way the fires have been burning,” said Chief Thom Porter, director of the...
Somerset, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Threatens Wineries During Harvest Season

SOMERSET (CBS13) — The area of Somerset was smoking with flames off Grizzly Flat Road as airdrops tried to halt the Caldor Fire from coming dangerously close to several wineries. “It’s been 10 days, 10 days where it comes at you and doesn’t quite make it. The next day, it comes a bit closer,” said Randy Rossi, owner of Saluti Cellar. As smoke fills the canyon, Rossi and his own crew rushed to help fire crews protect his 250-acre winery. “We would go to spot fires. We were right there with them,” he explained. Rossi said helicopters used his pond on the property as...
Shingle Springs, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Running Out Of Money With No Place To Stay

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — More than a week since the Caldor Fire sparked and tore through El Dorado County, thousands of residents are now homeless and evacuation sites are full. Now, more than 200 evacuees are at the KOA in Shingle Springs, camping out and paying more than $100 dollars a night for a place to stay. Some say they’re running out of money while trying to keep their families in one place. “We’re just trying to survive and make the best of it,” said a man named Paul. Caldor Fire evacuees say they’re on edge. “I’m stressed out, I’m scared for my family,...
West Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman’s Body Found Below Pioneer Bridge In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a canal below the Highway 50 bridge in West Sacramento. West Sacramento police say the woman’s body was discovered little after 11 a.m. Wednesday. She was in a cement canal east of Jefferson Boulevard and below the Pioneer Bridge. Exactly how the woman died is now under investigation. The name of the woman has not been released at this point.
Diamond Springs, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fires Evacuees With Nowhere Else To Go Staying Positive

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – So, far 450 homes have been destroyed in the Caldor Fire, and 17,000 structures are threatened. One week after evacuating, many residents still have nowhere to go. The first evacuation center was set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall. It was then closed and people were moved to different shelters across the city. Now, there are around six shelters serving more than 23,000 people. The fire has burned 117,000 acres and is only nine percent contained, leaving many wondering what happened to their homes. One area where evacuees are continuing to camp is outside of a local Walmart. There aren’t as many people there as there were a week ago, but they still have some facilities to help them somewhat comfortable. A woman we spoke to who’s camping with family members is 85 and survived WWII. Despite her situation, she has a pretty good outlook. “There’s nothing you can do about it, so you have to get used to it,” she said. Wildfire evacuees can head to El Dorado County’s page on evacuation shelters: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx. Shelters around the state can be found on the California OES website: https://news.caloes.ca.gov/shelter-information-for-2021-statewide-fires/.
Truckee, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Blowing Smoke Into Tahoe Towns

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – The air quality is still hazardous in some areas across the region. Experts say it’s dangerous for people to spend a lot of time outside. Business leaders hoped the Highway 50 closure would bring people to Truckee where shops and restaurants are open. But instead, they’re finding the sheer amount of smoke is too much, and both locals and tourists are getting out of town. “This is fire all around us, and that’s very unusual,” Stefanie Olivieri, owner of Cabona’s, said. She was born and raised in Truckee and says she’s bracing for what’s next. “No one is happy to be...
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Big Rig Crashes And Catches Fire On I-5 Near Elk Grove Boulevard

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A big rig was destroyed when it crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The crash happened on a section of the freeway just south of Elk Grove Boulevard. The driver of the truck lost control and crashed along the side of the road. The truck then caught fire, causing the cab of the truck to burn up. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the truck unharmed. One lane of traffic was closed as a result of the crash. Caltrans says motorists should expect delays. ***BreakingNews*** Driver of BigRig ok after losing control and crashing NB I-5 South of Elk Grove Blvd. Cab portion of truck burned and destroyed. Driver sustained no injuries @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @at_clausen @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/OV0JfvL1Sn — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 24, 2021  
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Declares Stage 2 Water Alert, Asks People To Cut Use By 15%

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento on Tuesday declared a “Stage 2 Water Alert” calling on residents to reduce water usage by 15% to relieve pressure on the Lower American River and Folsom Reservoir as the state continue’s to experience extreme drought conditions. Under the Stage 2 declaration, water waste fines will be doubled and car washing will be restricted to watering days only. Additionally, the city manager has been authorized to transfer $1.8 million from the Water Fund in order to balance the Water Conservation Multi-Year Operating Project. The city’s water use reduction plan adopted by the city council in July consists of six stages calling on residents to conserve more water with each proceeding stage. Stage 1 Water Watch calls for conservation of up to 10% Stage 2 Water Alert is up to 20% Stage 3 Water Warning is up to 30% Stage 4 Water Crisis is up to 40% Stage 5 Water Emergency is up to 50% Stage 6 Water Health & Safety Use Only is over 50% The city declared a Stage 1 Water Watch on July 7.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Draft Horses Pull Homeless Junk From Sacramento Creek

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a first-of-its-kind cleanup in a Sacramento creek overrun with homeless debris. This week, draft horses were working to haul the garbage out of Steelhead Creek. Draft horses were following every direction their owner Scott Morello sends them in, pulling massive tires, shopping carts, and overgrown vegetation from the waterway. “Star is the brains of the operation and Bell is kind of the brawn,” Morello said. Roland Brady is a geologist who has been working to clean Steelhead Creek for years from all the illegal dumping. He said heavy equipment would not work because of the damage it could do to...
Rancho Cordova, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Injured In Crash After Driver Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two people were hospitalized after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday. The CHP said the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Bradshaw Road. The driver fell asleep and drifted into the center median. The impact caused the vehicle to drift back across all lanes into a metal guard rail along the side of the highway. See photos from the crash below. hwy-50-crash(credit: California Highway Patrol)hwy-50-crash-2(credit: California Highway Patrol)hwy-50-crash-3(credit: California Highway Patrol)hwy-50-crash-4(credit:...
Isleton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

One Person Killed In Isleton RV Fire

ISLETON (CBS13) – One person has died in an RV fire in Isleton. The fire broke out at the Rivers Edge Marina Resort on the 1100 block of West Brannan Island Road, killing one person inside an RV, according to the River Delta Fire Chief. Firefighters contained the fire to just one structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Placerville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuee Says She Was Forced From Hotel Room To Accommodate Someone Else

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Some people evacuated from the Caldor Fire zone are going on their second week seeking another place to live. One evacuee we spoke to Sunday said she was forced out of her hotel room to accommodate someone else’s reservations. “At this point, what you got is what you got,” said Melissa Gustafson. Gustafson is a Caldor evacuee now staying with family in the Bay Area because she could not find another hotel room closer to the evacuation zone. “We were told that they had no vacancies and we were already in our room, like ‘I’m not understanding, is there a...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Evacuees Eager To Go Home As Caldor Fire Continues To Grow

SOMERSET (CBS13) – Evacuees Friday were patiently waiting outside barricades hoping they’ll be allowed back home soon as the Caldor Fire burned through El Dorado County. The town of Camino—along Highway 50 between Placerville and Pollock Pines—was under mandatory evacuation orders, but not everyone chose to go. “We stayed around until yesterday. My wife, she has Alzheimer’s. New surroundings are really stressful on her,” said evacuee Dale Thalhofer. Thalhofer said his wife had an appointment, which forced them to leave. “So we went out of the perimeter and then they wouldn’t let us back in,” he said. “They said if we let you in,...

