Walmart boosts outlook as school sales return

By The Associated Press
finance-commerce.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. Still, concerns are mounting over how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated. On top of that, higher prices on everything from food to automobiles are making shoppers more conscious about spending. And temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped prop up overall spending, are dissipating.

