It's hard to believe that almost ten years later, people in South Jersey are still struggling with damage left behind by Hurricane Sandy. At this point, it almost feels like some of the damage will never be fully repaired. Unfortunately, at least at the present, that's exactly what it's looking like for the folks who resided in the Sea Village Marina. If you're unfamiliar with the community, what it formerly consisted of was a bunch of dwellings that sat on floating fiberglass, essentially like floating shore houses, that allowed people the luxuries of, quite literally, living on the water without having to pay property taxes.