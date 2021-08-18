Cancel
Panama City, FL

Chipley working under first year coach who has “win now” attitude

By Scott Rossman
WJHG-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our tour of area high school football practice fields takes us up to Washington County to visit with one of the teams under the guidance of a new head coach, the Chipley Tigers. Marcus Buchanan taking over the program in the wake of Blake Wilson, who led the team the previous four seasons. The last three the Tigers unable to get above the .500 mark, so the team looking for it’s first winning season since 2017. The numbers are good for the new coach, who says not only did a lot of kids sign on and show up during the summer, they put in the work, making the transition to fall practice a lot smoother.

