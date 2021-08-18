Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Briggs: Enjoy the Tigers' slugging mega prospects while you can, Hens fans

By By David Briggs / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

It’s rare enough that Mud Hens fans get to see one of the highest-wattage prospects in baseball play for the home team.

To welcome two of them in one night?

The scene Tuesday at Fifth Third Field was like seeing double of a hardball unicorn.

On the dog day of the dog days of the season — it was Hens & Hounds Night — Toledo received an electrifying late-summer jolt with the Triple-A debuts of Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, both heralded among the top-five talents in the minor leagues and the Tigers’ biggest pair of slugging prospects since ... ever?

There they were, the tantalizing future of Detroit, the thrilling present of Toledo.

And neither wasted any time making themselves at home, even as the latest stop on their rubber-peeling journey felt surreal.

“It just hit me,” Greene said. “’Wow, we’re one more step to the big leagues.’ It makes you hungrier, makes you want to make it that much more.”

For the crowd of 4,256, too, the Hens’ 7-1 victory over Indianapolis was but a tease.

Start with Torkelson, the 21-year-old first-round draft pick last year who’s rated as high as the No. 2 prospect in the sport. Batting cleanup and playing first base, Torkelson put on a Popeye-esque show in batting practice — the session highlighted by a blast that caromed halfway up the big video board in left — and dialed it back only a pinch when it counted.

The former Arizona State phenom blistered a sacrifice fly to center in his first at-bat, then nearly homered in his second turn, sending a screamer 400 feet to the warning track in dead center. He finished 0 for 4.

Greene, meanwhile, was no one’s sidekick. The 20-year-old outfielder — ranked by Baseball America as the fifth-best prospect — went 1 for 3 with two walks and an RBI.

Not bad.

And here’s betting — no, guaranteeing — there will be more where that came from. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the prized pair will spend the rest of the season in Toledo.

Enjoy them while they last.

Really, get out here if you can. As we’ve said before, in minor league baseball, where the event surpasses the game and there’s little correlation between wins and tickets sold, the transient pieces on the field are largely interchangeable.

But there are exceptions.

Every so often, there comes along a young talent so extraordinary that he’s worth the price of admission on his own.

Torkelson and Greene are two such talents.

The only question was whether we’d get to see them.

Those with long memories will recall the last time Hens fans got their hopes up so high, Justin Verlander — the second pick of the 2004 draft — leapt straight from Double-A Erie to Detroit in July, 2005.

That’s not an uncommon jump, given that Double-A is traditionally a port for top prospects while Triple-A is viewed as an extension of the major league roster. Among the big names who once skipped Triple-A: Miguel Cabrera, Ken Griffey, Jr., Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado, CC Sabathia, and Giancarlo Stanton, to name but a few.

But the Tigers clearly see the value in Triple-A as a finishing school.

And there was no time like the present for Torkelson and Greene to make the jump. Lately, the duo wasn’t just hitting Double-A pitching. They had it on a string.

Torkelson went 21-for-59 (.356) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his final 15 games at Erie — a stretch that included a 7-for-7, three-homer tour de force in a doubleheader last Thursday. And Greene? He had homered in four straight games and was 18 for 39 (.462) with six homers and 17 RBIs in his final nine games at Erie.

“The organization really felt like the challenge was needed for those guys,” Hinch said Tuesday. “Getting to the next challenge, making them uncomfortable is good. They have to go to a new clubhouse. They have to go to a new level. Their numbers get scratched off the board and they start fresh again.

“The pressure ticks up just enough and they’re going to have to respond to that. ... It’s been a good story with a lot of positive attention. Now comes the pressure from being one step away from the best level in the world. I have no doubt those guys have the make-up to handle it.”

Enjoy the show, Toledo.

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
245
Followers
443
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Riley Greene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Slugging#Tigers#Mud Hens#Hens Hounds Night#Double A Erie#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBToledo Blade

Top prospects Torkelson, Greene, Kreidler promoted to Toledo Mud Hens

Three highly touted prospects have been promoted from Double-A Erie to the Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers announced Sunday. The Tigers’ top two prospects — Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene — as well as their No. 19 prospect, Ryan Kreidler, will join the Mud Hens for an upcoming series beginning Tuesday against Indianapolis at Fifth Third Field.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers rank No. 6 in Baseball America's midseason prospect report

The Detroit Tigers moved their top pitching prospects Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal to the big leagues in 2020. Embarking on their first full MLB season, the arms of the future are no longer considered prospects. But the organization's farm system hasn't missed a beat. The Tigers are ranked No....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kolten Wong scores on the most ridiculous sacrifice fly ever (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong makes the Washington Nationals infield look so stupid by scoring a run on this absolutely insane sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball these days, while the Washington Nationals definitely are not. During Saturday afternoon’s game at American Family Field,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

(CBS Detroit) — Miguel Cabrera has long been destined for the Hall of Fame. For years, it’s been a matter of when, rather than if. The Detroit Tigers slugger just added another line to his impressive resume, hitting his 500th home run. The Tigers may not have a shot at the playoffs, but with just over a month left in the 2021 regular season, most of the division races remain undecided. The New York Mets, however, are doing their best to take themselves out of contention in the National League East.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy