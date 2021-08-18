Briggs: Enjoy the Tigers' slugging mega prospects while you can, Hens fans

It’s rare enough that Mud Hens fans get to see one of the highest-wattage prospects in baseball play for the home team.

To welcome two of them in one night?

The scene Tuesday at Fifth Third Field was like seeing double of a hardball unicorn.

On the dog day of the dog days of the season — it was Hens & Hounds Night — Toledo received an electrifying late-summer jolt with the Triple-A debuts of Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, both heralded among the top-five talents in the minor leagues and the Tigers’ biggest pair of slugging prospects since ... ever?

There they were, the tantalizing future of Detroit, the thrilling present of Toledo.

And neither wasted any time making themselves at home, even as the latest stop on their rubber-peeling journey felt surreal.

“It just hit me,” Greene said. “’Wow, we’re one more step to the big leagues.’ It makes you hungrier, makes you want to make it that much more.”

For the crowd of 4,256, too, the Hens’ 7-1 victory over Indianapolis was but a tease.

Start with Torkelson, the 21-year-old first-round draft pick last year who’s rated as high as the No. 2 prospect in the sport. Batting cleanup and playing first base, Torkelson put on a Popeye-esque show in batting practice — the session highlighted by a blast that caromed halfway up the big video board in left — and dialed it back only a pinch when it counted.

The former Arizona State phenom blistered a sacrifice fly to center in his first at-bat, then nearly homered in his second turn, sending a screamer 400 feet to the warning track in dead center. He finished 0 for 4.

Greene, meanwhile, was no one’s sidekick. The 20-year-old outfielder — ranked by Baseball America as the fifth-best prospect — went 1 for 3 with two walks and an RBI.

Not bad.

And here’s betting — no, guaranteeing — there will be more where that came from. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the prized pair will spend the rest of the season in Toledo.

Enjoy them while they last.

Really, get out here if you can. As we’ve said before, in minor league baseball, where the event surpasses the game and there’s little correlation between wins and tickets sold, the transient pieces on the field are largely interchangeable.

But there are exceptions.

Every so often, there comes along a young talent so extraordinary that he’s worth the price of admission on his own.

Torkelson and Greene are two such talents.

The only question was whether we’d get to see them.

Those with long memories will recall the last time Hens fans got their hopes up so high, Justin Verlander — the second pick of the 2004 draft — leapt straight from Double-A Erie to Detroit in July, 2005.

That’s not an uncommon jump, given that Double-A is traditionally a port for top prospects while Triple-A is viewed as an extension of the major league roster. Among the big names who once skipped Triple-A: Miguel Cabrera, Ken Griffey, Jr., Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado, CC Sabathia, and Giancarlo Stanton, to name but a few.

But the Tigers clearly see the value in Triple-A as a finishing school.

And there was no time like the present for Torkelson and Greene to make the jump. Lately, the duo wasn’t just hitting Double-A pitching. They had it on a string.

Torkelson went 21-for-59 (.356) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his final 15 games at Erie — a stretch that included a 7-for-7, three-homer tour de force in a doubleheader last Thursday. And Greene? He had homered in four straight games and was 18 for 39 (.462) with six homers and 17 RBIs in his final nine games at Erie.

“The organization really felt like the challenge was needed for those guys,” Hinch said Tuesday. “Getting to the next challenge, making them uncomfortable is good. They have to go to a new clubhouse. They have to go to a new level. Their numbers get scratched off the board and they start fresh again.

“The pressure ticks up just enough and they’re going to have to respond to that. ... It’s been a good story with a lot of positive attention. Now comes the pressure from being one step away from the best level in the world. I have no doubt those guys have the make-up to handle it.”

Enjoy the show, Toledo.