UH research reveals that hooved animals are linked to rapid 'ohi'a death
New University of Hawai'i research reveals that hooved animals are connected to spreading a fungal disease on Hawai'i Island. Researchers at UH Hilo collected field samples and conducted lab tests using data from impacted areas in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and the Laupahoehoe Forest Reserve. They found that 'ohi'a's in unfenced areas were more likely to get the disease than those found in fenced areas that prevent hooved animals -- like feral pigs -- from entering.www.kitv.com
