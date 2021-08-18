Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

UH research reveals that hooved animals are linked to rapid 'ohi'a death

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew University of Hawai'i research reveals that hooved animals are connected to spreading a fungal disease on Hawai'i Island. Researchers at UH Hilo collected field samples and conducted lab tests using data from impacted areas in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and the Laupahoehoe Forest Reserve. They found that 'ohi'a's in unfenced areas were more likely to get the disease than those found in fenced areas that prevent hooved animals -- like feral pigs -- from entering.

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Ohi#Fungi#Lab Tests#Uh Hilo#New University Of Hawai I#O Ahu#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
PharmaceuticalsKCTV 5

Twisting information to link COVID-19 vaccines and deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 vaccines carry risks and there have been deaths, but anti-vaccination groups are misrepresenting information found on a government website, inflating the numbers. One antivaccination group tried to get claims trending on social media that vaccines have killed 45,000 people. A lawyer for the group announced...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Researchers Measure How Arctic Responds to Climate Change and Rapid Warming

The University of East Anglia has contributed to developing a new method for measuring how Arctic plants adapt to climate change. The Arctic has warmed at a rate more than double that of the rest of the world in recent decades. At the same time, long-term atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements in the Arctic have revealed significant annual increases in the quantity of carbon absorbed and released by plants and soil (the terrestrial ecosystem).
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Brain Memory Signals Linked to Blood Sugar Levels in New Research

Brain Signals That Help Memories Form May Influence Blood Sugar. A set of brain signals known to help memories form may also influence blood sugar levels, finds a new study in rats. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine discovered that a peculiar signaling pattern in the brain region called...
Sciencegponline.com

Long COVID blood clotting link identified by researchers

Researchers from the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in Dublin, followed up research on dangerous clotting in patients with severe COVID-19 to assess whether clotting could also be a factor in long COVID. Studies have suggested that more than 2m people in England may have experienced long COVID...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Wildfire smoke linked to spike in COVID-19 cases, researchers say

A new study from Harvard University researchers concluded that approximately 20% of COVID-19 cases in California and Washington state were linked to wildfires that took place in the area. “Clearly, we see that, overall, this is a very dangerous combination,” said Francesca Dominici, a biostatistics professor at Harvard and co-author...
WildlifeWest Hawaii Today

Study finds link between ungulates and spread of rapid ohia death

A new study shows rapid ohia death, a fungal disease which has killed off hundreds of thousands of mature ohia trees on the Big Island, can be exacerbated by the presence of animals with hooves, or ungulates. The study’s lead investigator, Ryan Perroy, an associate professor of geography and environmental...
WildlifePosted by
The Atlantic

Near-Death Experiences Can Scar Animals for Life

Every few years, snowshoe hare numbers in the Canadian Yukon climb to a peak. As hare populations increase, so do those of their predators: lynx and coyotes. Then the hare population plummets and predators start to die off. The cycle is a famous phenomenon among ecologists and has been studied since the 1920s.
Sciencegvsu.edu

GVSU research helps find possible link in oxygenation of young Earth

A Grand Valley researcher is part of an international collaboration looking for the answer to a billion-year-old question — how did the Earth develop enough oxygen to support life?. Their findings published online Aug. 2 at Nature Geoscience, nature.com/ngeo, link the Earth’s gradual rotational deceleration because of the moon and...
Public HealthKITV.com

UH researcher expects more COVID-19 variants as pandemic continues

While Hawaii and the rest of the nation grapple with the impacts of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, a University of Hawaii researcher predicts more variants will develop as the pandemic continues. Axel Lehrer, associate professor with the Department of Tropical Medicine at the UH medical school, says...
Public HealthEurekAlert

The COVIDome online portal can rapidly accelerate coronavirus research worldwide

To further accelerate COVID-19 research on a global scale, investigators from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have created a multidimensional dataset, known as the COVIDome dataset, derived from hospitalized COVID-19 patients versus negative controls. The team has now launched a public online portal called the COVIDome Explorer to share that data in real time.
Environmentecowatch.com

Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased COVID Deaths

Smoke from wildfires can make people more susceptible to catching COVID – and dying from it. Over 700 more people died and nearly 20,000 more were infected with the virus than would have been expected if they had not been exposed to air polluted with particulate matter from fires that burned during last summer's record-breaking fire season, a new study from Harvard and published in the journal Scientific Advances on Friday found.
AnimalsWSET

'We should all be upset:' UMD cited after animal deaths discovered at research labs

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — The University of Maryland was issued a critical citation of the Animal Welfare Act by the USDA last year, the 7News I-Team has learned after several animal deaths were discovered at its research labs. In one incident, a guinea pig didn't receive any post-op pain killers during a 2019 experiment and another was wasn't monitored for two days after surgery and had to be euthanized.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Teenage cannabis linked to having premature babies, research suggests

Teenage cannabis users may be more likely to have pre-term babies in later life, research suggests.Scientists found that infants born to mothers and fathers aged 29 and over, who had used the drug every day between the ages of 15 and 17, were far more likely to have a baby of low birthweight before 37 weeks of pregnancy compared with babies of parents who did not use cannabis as teenagers.The researchers said the findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, point to an urgent need to understand the risks associated with using the drug during adolescent years as countries seek...
Lifestyledailybruin.com

Researchers find link between meat consumption, conformity to gender roles

UCLA researchers found in a recent study that men who exhibited greater conformity to traditional gender roles tend to consume more meat and are less willing to adopt a vegetarian diet, whereas women did not demonstrate the same pattern. Unlike previous studies that merely considered gender differences in diet, the...
WildlifeInverse

Strange animal behaviors reveal the “ecology of fear”

Every few years, snowshoe hare numbers in the Canadian Yukon climb to a peak. As hare populations increase, so do those of their predators: lynx and coyotes. Then the hare population plummets, and predators start to die off. The cycle is a famous phenomenon among ecologists and has been studied...
WildlifeFreethink

Scientists are vacuuming DNA from the air to study biodiversity

DNA is everywhere. Scientists have been using environmental DNA (eDNA) for more than 10 years to measure biodiversity and discover new species, often filtering it from water or soil. Two separate research groups have recently proven that the atmosphere contains measurable quantities of DNA, too. And, by vacuuming it out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy