UH research reveals that hooved animals are linked to rapid 'ohi'a death

Teenage cannabis users may be more likely to have pre-term babies in later life, research suggests.Scientists found that infants born to mothers and fathers aged 29 and over, who had used the drug every day between the ages of 15 and 17, were far more likely to have a baby of low birthweight before 37 weeks of pregnancy compared with babies of parents who did not use cannabis as teenagers.The researchers said the findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, point to an urgent need to understand the risks associated with using the drug during adolescent years as countries seek...