Game Warden seeking information on mule deer illegally harvested between Afton and Cokeville

According to Cokeville Game Warden, Cody Schoonover, a large buck mule deer had its head illegally removed and the body hidden on Tuesday morning. “I got a call earlier today about 10 o clock that there was a large mule deer buck lying on the road by U.S 89,” Schoonover told SVI. “By the time I got there someone had killed it, cut off the head and stashed it in the bushes. It was a fairly large mule deer buck. I narrowed down the window from 11 am to 11:40 am so somewhere in that time frame this happened. That is a fairly busy stretch of road so I was hoping someone saw something in that area.”