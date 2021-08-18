Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Groups of teens attacking, robbing pedestrians in Loop

By Anthony Ponce
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Area 3 Detectives issued a community alert Tuesday after five similar attacks over the last three days n the Loop. They've all happened within a two-block radius of the 400 block of South State Street, near Harold Washington Library, Columbia College and Roosevelt University. Police say groups of...

