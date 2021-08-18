Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida police officer Jason Raynor dies 2 months after being shot in head

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTAyC_0bUmdjfU00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer shot in the head in late June died Tuesday, authorities said.

Jason Raynor, a member of the Daytona Beach Police Department, died at 8:09 p.m. EDT in Daytona Beach, WFTV reported. He was 26.

Raynor was shot June 23 at about 9 p.m. EDT. He was responding to a “suspicious incident” in Daytona Beach when he was shot, according to the television station.

Raynor remained in critical condition after his surgery. He died with his family at his side, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for the Daytona Beach Police Department and the City of Daytona Beach,” Young said. “The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing.

“In His infinite wisdom, God decided that it was time for this courageous young man to guard the gates of Heaven,” Young added. “Even though that wasn’t the outcome that we all hoped for.”

Othal Wallace, 29, the man police said was responsible for the shooting, was captured in DeKalb County, Georgia on June 26, WFTV reported.

Wallace was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm in the Circuit Court for Volusia County. That charge is likely to be upgraded after Raynor’s death.

Raynor joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in February 2019, WFTV reported. Young described Raynor as an officer with a “heart of gold.”

Before serving with Daytona Beach police, Raynor was a member of the Port Orange Police Department from October 2016 to February 2019, the television station reported.

Raynor was not married and had no children, according to WFTV.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Georgia State
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Wftv#The Circuit Court#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said. Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WDBO

Louisiana toddler dies in apparent accidental shooting

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. — A Louisiana toddler has died in what appears to be an accidental shooting, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTAL, the incident occurred Tuesday night in a mobile home in Bienville Parish. Three-year-old Timothy Murphy, his mother and her boyfriend were in bed when a gun discharged, striking the toddler, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Colorado StatePosted by
WDBO

Georgia man fatally shoots Colorado tourist visiting Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia man who fatally shot a Colorado tourist inside a South Florida restaurant told authorities he was “high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to an arrest report. Tamarius Blair Davis, Jr., of Norcross, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and...
Alabama StatePosted by
WDBO

Alabama toddler dies after being found in hot car

HOLLY POND, Ala. — A 3-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday after he was discovered unresponsive in a hot car, authorities said. Johnathan Milam, known as “LJ,” was identified by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, AL.com reported. It was the first instance of a hot car death of a child in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy