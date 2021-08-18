Slave’s Remains Are The Best-Ever To Be Preserved Of A Human In Pompeii
The best-preserved human remains ever found in Pompeii have surfaced, found during excavation in the Porta Sarno Necropolis area in Italy. Mummified remains, alongside hair, bones, and a partial ear were discovered in an ancient tomb, a marble slab on its pediment marking Marcus Venerius Secundio as the individual who was found. Referencing old records, it was discovered that Secundio was a slave, as well as a custodian at the Temple of Venus.designtaxi.com
