Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Slave’s Remains Are The Best-Ever To Be Preserved Of A Human In Pompeii

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best-preserved human remains ever found in Pompeii have surfaced, found during excavation in the Porta Sarno Necropolis area in Italy. Mummified remains, alongside hair, bones, and a partial ear were discovered in an ancient tomb, a marble slab on its pediment marking Marcus Venerius Secundio as the individual who was found. Referencing old records, it was discovered that Secundio was a slave, as well as a custodian at the Temple of Venus.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Italy#Greek Language#Cremation#Pompeii Sites#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Visual Artallthatsinteresting.com

Pompeii Graffiti Shows Just How Raunchy Ancient Romans Really Were

Ancient Roman graffiti in Pompeii has been found on walls throughout the city, nearly perfectly preserved since the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D., most of Pompeii’s 12,000 inhabitants managed to escape, but the nearly 2,000 who remained instantly died of the heat and gas that glued the town shut. But the ash that buried Pompeii also preserved evidence of a once vibrant city, including a remarkable trove of Pompeii graffiti.
ScienceTennessee Tribune

2,000-Year-Old Human Skeleton With Hair Found In Pompeii

Achaeologists say mummified remains, including hair, bones and an ear, are one of the best-preserved skeletons ever found in the ancient city of Pompeii. The remains found at the necropolis of Porta Sarno are identified as those of Marcus Venerius Secundio, a public slave and custodian of the Temple of Venus who later was freed and joined priests dedicated to the imperial cult, according to a press release from the Pompeii website. Cult members regarded emperors as gods.
SciencePosted by
PennLive.com

Archaeological ‘treasures’ found in ancient sunken Egyptian city

Marine archaeologists have been exploring the ancient sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion for years. Though, recent missions conducted in the area off the coast of Egypt have uncovered some rare archaeological “treasures.”. A report by CNN Travel shed light on a 2021 mission conducted by a team from the European Institute...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
LiveScience

Have any human societies ever lived underground?

From ancient catacombs to modern subways, humans have always traveled underground for brief amounts of time. But have entire societies of people ever lived underground?. Yes, but historically only during emergencies and when they have had no other option. In recent decades, however, that has begun to change. "The thing...
Sciencesciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
Lifestyleopenculture.com

Pompeii Rebuilt: A Tour of the Ancient City Before It Was Entombed by Mount Vesuvius

We can’t regard the ruins of Pompeii, however unusually well-preserved they are, without trying to imagine what the place looked like before 79 AD. It was in that year, of course, that Mount Vesuvius erupted, entombing the ancient Roman city in ash and pumice. The exhumed Pompeii has taught modern humanity a great deal about first-century urban planning as practiced by the Roman Empire. But it’s one thing to walk the paths Pompeiians walked, and quite another to see the built environment that they must have seen. The latter experience is available in the eighteen-minute video above, which uses computer graphics to create a tour of a rebuilt Pompeii.
Sciencewtaq.com

Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

ROME (Reuters) – Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the doomed, ancient Roman city, officials said on Tuesday. The body of the man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in...
RestaurantsTelegraph

Roman fast food restaurant recently unearthed at Pompeii will open to the public this summer

A 2,000-year-old fast food restaurant recently unearthed in Pompeii is set to open to the public on August 12th. The ancient diner offered its Roman customers culinary delights such as snails, duck, pig, goat and fish, traces of which were found in terracotta pots that had been buried in volcanic ash since A.D. 79. Massimo Osanna, director of the archaeological park of Pompeii, said the discovery of the pots gave “extraordinary insight,” into the Roman diet.
ScienceKansas City Star

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79. A skull bearing tufts of white hair and part of...
ScienceAtlas Obscura

Pompeii Thermopolium

Based on what has been unearthed since 1748, life in the Roman city of Pompeii must have been pretty good—until its inhabitants were buried alive in white-hot volcanic ash from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The ancient city on the Bay of Naples boasted public thermal baths, palatial villas, and brothels sporting notoriously explicit frescoes. In 2019, archeologists discovered the remains of a thermopolium, literally translated as a “hot drinks counter,” as well as evidence that even the poorer members of Pompeii society ate rather well.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Archaeologists discover bones of a woman who lived 14,000 years ago at site in Spain where evidence of the LAST Neanderthals and first modern humans mixing have been found

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a woman that lived 14,000 years ago, the first signs of a modern burial at the historically important Cova Gran de Santa Linya site in Spain, where evidence of the last Neanderthals and the first modern humans has previously been unearthed. Dubbed 'Linya, the...
ScienceFuturity

Human remains reveal how old Machu Picchu really is

Machu Picchu, the famous 15th-century Inca site in southern Peru, is up to several decades older than previously thought, according to a new study. Researchers used accelerator mass spectrometry (AMS)—an advanced form of radiocarbon dating—to date human remains recovered during the early 20th century at the monumental complex and onetime country estate of Inca Emperor Pachacuti located on the eastern face of the Andes Mountains.
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Remarkable Skeleton Tells Us More About Cultural Life in Pompeii

A well-preserved skeleton was found in a tomb in the city of Pompeii, known for being buried under volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Archaeologists found a skull with white hair and part of an ear still attached, along with bones and small pieces of fabric in a cemetery in Porta Sarno. The tomb apparently belonged to Marcus Venerius Secundio, who organized performances in Greek, according to an inscription. The Greek performances show evidence of a “lively and open cultural climate which characterized ancient Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. Zuchtriegel added that Secundio, a one-time enslaved person who was freed, must have made a good living due to the size of his “monumental” tomb. “He didn’t become super rich, but certainly he reached a considerable level of wealth,” said Zuchtriegel.
Scienceheritagedaily.com

Tomb containing mummified remains uncovered at Pompeii

Excavations conducted by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, and the European University of Valencia, have revealed the mummified remains of a high-status Roman at Pompeii. Pompeii was a Roman city, located in the modern commune of Pompeii near Naples in the Campania region of Italy. Pompeii, along with Herculaneum, and many villas in the surrounding area was buried under 4 to 6 m (13 to 20 ft) of volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.
ScienceNew York Post

Lion mummy is the ‘best preserved Ice Age animal ever found’

A 28,000-year-old lion cub mummy was discovered in Siberia — though it looks like it could have perished just yesterday. Nicknamed Sparta, the cat’s golden fur covers a fully intact body with nary a wound or lesion, with eyes shut and claws still sharp, CNN reported. The study of Sparta...
Lifestylepagosadailypost.com

ESSAY: Learning from the Ruins of Pompeii

This essay is excerpted the story “The Spooky Wisdom of Pompeii” published on StrongTowns.org on August 23, 2021. My family and I recently had the good fortune to visit Pompeii. In my case, it was revisiting; I first experienced the ancient city on a trip in 2000. The lessons of that place were so meaningful, I wrote about them in Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy