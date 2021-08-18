Another Kentucky man charged in January 6 riot on U.S. Capitol

The FBI has arrested a Kentucky man for allegedly joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and entering the building.

The FBI of Louisville said agents arrested Joseph Irwin of Cecilia without incident on Tuesday. Cecilia is in Hardin County about 50 miles south of Louisville.

Irwin has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been charged in the rioting at the Capitol.