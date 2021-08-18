Miami Heat: DeJon Jarreau Shows Why He’s ‘A Guy’ In Final Summer League Game

It's not unusual to see the last name 'Curry' all over the news. This time, however, it's not because of something Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did. The Currys are on everybody's mouths right now. Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell, a former NBA player, and Stephen and Seth's father. And while this shouldn't be news because people get divorced all the time, the details of the situation have made tabloid-hunters very happy.