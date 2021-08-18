Cancel
Miami Heat: DeJon Jarreau Shows Why He’s ‘A Guy’ In Final Summer League Game

Cover picture for the articleHouston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates after the Cougars defeated the Syracuse Orange in the Sweet Sixteen (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat closed their NBA Summer League circuit out on Tuesday afternoon, being defeated in the final moments by a Dallas Mavericks team hunting for their first victory of the tournament. They would get it too, 82-83, but not without great contest from the Miami Heat’s summer club.

