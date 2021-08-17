Cancel
Religion

Church made famous by Paul Revere reckons with its ties to slavery

By Artemis Moshtaghian
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
The main reason people come to visit the Old North Church in Boston's historic North End is to see the famous steeple where two lanterns signaled to Americans Paul Revere's famous cries that "the regulars are coming!"

