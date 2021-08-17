Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Supreme Court rules state House Democrats can be arrested to force attendance at Capitol

By Dianne Gallagher
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state House may compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest, overturning a lower court order from earlier this month.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

CNN

CNN

629K+
Followers
94K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Democrats#Democratic#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court#General S Office#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
CBS Austin

Texas House to debate election bill on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — After Democrats kept the Texas House of Representatives below the minimum number of members required to take action on bills for more than a month, the election bill at the center of soured relations between the two parties will be among the first pieces of legislation members will be able to vote for on the floor for the first time since the end of the regular session in May.
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri and Texas Attorney Generals prevail at Supreme Court in “Remain in Mexico” Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Texas Attorney General’s Office have prevailed over the Biden Administration for a 3rd time in their lawsuit over the “Remain in Mexico” policy as the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Missouri and Texas in a 6-3 denial of the Department of Justice’s appeal for an emergency stay. The Biden Administration will now be required to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” Policy.
Congress & Courtstexassignal.com

Texas House GOP-led committee passes voter suppression bill

After several hours of public testimony on Monday, a Republican-led committee in the Texas House advanced Senate Bill 1, a GOP “election integrity” bill that would make it more difficult to access the ballot box. The bill passed the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies with a 9-5...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Texas Supreme Court blocks lower-court rulings that allowed mask mandates

The Texas Supreme Court stepped in Sunday evening to block lower-court orders that had allowed Dallas and San Antonio to impose mask mandates in defiance of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott. The action voided temporary restraining orders, issued by separate District Court judges and upheld Friday by two...
U.S. PoliticsKSAT 12

U.S. Supreme Court says Biden administration must comply with ruling to restart “remain in Mexico” program for asylum-seekers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Biden administration must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate President Donald Trump’s policy that required many asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

New lawsuits ask state, federal courts to handle Wisconsin redistricting

Two new lawsuits filed Monday, Aug. 23, asked courts to get involved in Wisconsin's next round of redistricting, including one by a conservative group telling Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices that they could potentially redraw the state's political lines themselves. The cases were the second and third redistricting lawsuits filed since...

Comments / 2

Community Policy