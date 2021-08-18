Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76 on Tuesday night.

Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with 2:20 remaining. Allie Quigley made her sixth 3-pointer with 52.7 left to pull Chicago within two points, but Moriah Jefferson answered with a basket in the lane and the Wings led by two possessions the rest of the way.

Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds and Jefferson had 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Dallas (10-13). The Wings outrebounded Chicago 45-32.

Satou Sabally missed her second straight game for Dallas with an injury.

Quigley led Chicago (11-11) with 27 points in 26 minutes. Kahleah Copper added 16 points and Azura Stevens 14.

Copper and Candace Parker each went down with apparent ankle injuries in the third quarter. Copper returned to the court early in the fourth, but Parker remained on the Chicago bench with ice wrapped around her left ankle.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

545K+
Followers
303K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satou Sabally
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Allisha Gray
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Candace Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Ap#The Dallas Wings#The Chicago Sky 80 76#Kahleah Copper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Evolution Of The Chicago Bulls: Starting Lineups For The Past 5 Seasons

For the first time in three years, the Bulls have a lineup that could compete with the top tier of the Eastern Conference. After three dismal seasons, the firing of Jim Boylen, and an aggressive 2021 offseason, the Bulls believe that their lineup could get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81

Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right. Following a path paved by Major League Baseball’s first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Las Vegas Summer League

The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers today in hopes to keep their win streak in Las Vegas Summer League alive. The Jazz summer league trio of Jarrell Brantley, Trent Forrest and Udoka Azubuike has been too much for opposing summer league squads to handle. With Elijah Hughes having such a nice game against the Miami Heat maybe they should be called a quartet?
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Jazz 81, Mavericks 80

Trent Forrest knocked down a free throw in sudden death double overtime to lift the Jazz over the Mavericks, 81-80. Trent Forrest finished with 15 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Udoka Azubuike added 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the victory. Robert Franks tallied 17 points and four rebounds for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-2.
NBAPosted by
NESN

CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Dominates Dallas In 80-59 Win

The Connecticut Sun bounced back from their Commissioner’s Cup loss with a dominant 80-59 win over the Wings on Sunday during a matinee in Dallas. Using one of their signature 3-and-D performances, they contained Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who led the game with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Dallas Keuchel’s upcoming role in the rotation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 10: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Chicago White Sox walks to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on August 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBAYardbarker

Dallas Mavs Fall Short 81-80 In Double OT Loss To Utah Jazz

It took two overtime periods for an outcome to be reached, but finally, the Dallas Mavericks ultimately fell short 81-80 at the hands of the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the team's summer league schedule. It's difficult to envision a worse possible start than what the Mavericks put together...
MLSKEYT

Pizarro scores in 93rd minute to send Miami past Chicago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night. Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season. Miami won its third straight home game, while Chicago had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches — with 12 losses. Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray Celebrated After Making Olympic History

Allisha Gray is back home from the Tokyo Olympics where she and Team USA made history, and the Dallas Wings basketball star is feeling on top of the world. The Americans took the lead in the gold medal matchup for the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball and held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

Dallas Wings Player Allisha Gray Brings Home the Gold from the Summer Olympics

The Dallas Wings don't just have an Olympian on the WNBA team's roster. It has a gold-medal-winning Olympian. Guard Allison Gray is one of the four women on the U.S. women's 3X3 basketball team who defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The event was added to this year's summer games, making them the first team in Olympic history to win gold in women's 3X3 basketball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy