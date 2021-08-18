Cancel
Ian Anderson pitches well for Gwinnett against Ender Inciarte’s new team in Triple-A

By AJC Sports, , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
The Braves got a boost from the return of Huascar Ynoa Tuesday night in a win over the Marlins and they might get one from Ian Anderson soon too. Anderson, working his way back from right-shoulder inflammation, struck out six over 4-1/3 scoreless innings in his third rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers.

