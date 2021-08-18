Ian Anderson pitches well for Gwinnett against Ender Inciarte’s new team in Triple-A

Aug. 16-22: Results from Mariners, Hops, Canadians and more from baseball (and softball).Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and more: TUESDAY, AUG. 17 Pro baseball Mariners 3, Rangers 1 — Former Oregon Duck Tyler Anderson pitched a fine game for Seattle (64-56) in the opener of a road trip at Texas. Anderson gave up three hits and one run (a homer) while striking out four and walking none in six innings for the win. Three relievers each allowed one hit but no runs. Mitch Haniger and Ty France each had RBI sacrifice flies and Luis Torrens homered in the ninth inning. Dust Devils 8, Canadians 5 — Tri-City had 14 hits, including four by Jeremy Arocho and a homer by former UO player Kenyon Yovan, in the win over Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. Spencer Horwitz went 4-for-4 for Vancouver (41-50). Hillsboro Hops — The opening game of a six-game series at Spokane was postponed because of inclement weather. It'll be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, Aug. 22. Hillsboro enters the series with a record of 42-47. {loadposition sub-article-01}