Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

The SEC kickstarted another potential round of conference realignment, adding Texas and Oklahoma to the league (at some point over the next few years). So, will any other dominoes fall in the coming weeks or months? One conference to watch is the Big 12. Now that the Big 12 is looking at dropping to only 8 teams after the Longhorns and Sooners leave, it seems likely that either those remaining 8 teams will be poached by other conferences or the Big 12 will add some new teams from the Group of 5 ranks.