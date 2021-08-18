Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th of 14. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games. Chris Martin got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Homer
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#The Miami Marlins 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Where Will Eddie Rosario Fit?

The Atlanta Braves potentially have yet even more reinforcements coming. The Atlanta Braves trade acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Richard Rodriguez, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall have been extremely productive. Add in Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa coming back from injury, some may have forgotten that the Atlanta Braves have another piece in Eddie Rosario that could yet bolster the team even more.
Posted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves have forgotten how to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton

In the current series, slugger Stanton has provided nearly all of the Yankee offense. Used to be that the Atlanta Braves could handle him. Monday night: a homer and double for Giancarlo Stanton against our Atlanta Braves, accounting for 3 of the 5 Yankee runs. What stopped him? Maybe only...
MLBESPN

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA -- — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
MLBallfans.co

Braves Trounce Marlins 12-2, Earn Fourth Straight Win

The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins in the series opener as they continue their hot streak, tallying their fourth win in a row. Wow, it has been 3 weeks since my last recap and it’s funny how much has changed within this team in that time. The Atlanta Braves have managed to be 14-6 since that time and added some great talent to the team shortly after (being that the trade deadline was 3 days away at the time).
MLBSanta Maria Times

Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2 on Saturday night. Albies' 22nd homer of the season – a two-run shot off struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-12) in...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves maul Marlins in Miami, 12-2

Although the Marlins found themselves with an early lead, the Braves eventually made a furious surge into the lead and eventually blew out the Marlins by the score of 12-2. The first inning was a story of how there are so many different ways to end up with just one run in an inning. In the top of the first, the Braves loaded up the bases by coaxing three walks out of Braxton Garrett to start the game. The next three batters for Atlanta all recorded outs, and were pretty fortunate that Dansby Swanson’s groundout plated Ozzie Albies to put the Braves ahead early. That lead lasted all of one pitch in the bottom of the first, as Jazz Chisholm pulverized the first pitch he saw from Touki Toussaint and sent it flying a very long way. The Braves basically had to be extremely patient and fortunate just to get one run in the first, while the Marlins wasted no time undoing all of Atlanta’s work to begin the game.
MLBFOX Sports

Toussaint, Braves to take on Garrett, Marlins

Atlanta Braves (62-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-67, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) LINE: Marlins +132, Braves -153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBTalking Chop

August 17: Braves vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for their fifth straight series win Tuesday night when they continue a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta took Monday’s opener 12-2 as Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall both homered to back a good performance by Touki Toussaint. Huascar Ynoa will return from the injured list Tuesday to make his first appearance since mid-May and will match up against Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Marlins game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to five straight games Tuesday night when they continue their series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta took the opener Monday 12-2 and increased their lead in the NL East to 1.5 games over the Phillies. Huascar Ynoa will return from the injured list to start Tuesday’s game while the Marlins will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves 2, Fish 0

A true nailbiter and worth every penny. If you’re a fan of an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel, that was pretty nearly game of the year. And if you got up to the fridge for a beer in the third inning, by the time you got back to the couch, it would’ve been the fifth. That game just flew by — 122 pitches for the Marlins, 119 for the Braves, time of game a crisp two hours and 33 minutes.
MLBFOX Sports

Ynoa scheduled to start for Braves at Marlins

Atlanta Braves (63-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-68, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) LINE: Marlins +111, Braves -130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta...
MLBMLB

Soler's impact with Braves' offense 'huge'

BALTIMORE -- Since joining the Braves at the Trade Deadline, Jorge Soler has fit right in with their surging offense. As Atlanta completed its road trip 9-0 with a 3-1 win on Sunday at Camden Yards, Soler slid into the DH spot for the third straight game. Soler smacked his...
MLBchatsports.com

Soler set to DH as Braves try for seven in a row

File this under not particularly surprising: even given the addition of the DH, the Braves’ lineup is largely unchanged. Jorge Soler shifts to the non-fielding position but is still hitting second, while Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, and Joc Pederson fill out the outfield and hit seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jorge Soler fitting right in with new-look Braves

Last week, in the middle of the Braves’ 9-0 road trip, the team was locked in a scoreless tie with the Marlins in the eighth inning until a newcomer came through. Slugger Jorge Soler, known more for his monstrous homers than quiet hits, singled to score outfielder Abraham Almonte and give the Braves a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. On Sunday, Soler sparked a three-run fourth with a solo shot off Orioles ace John Means, leading to his team’s 3-1 victory to finish the trip.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Daulton Varsho, Nicky Lopez, Tylor Megill

To give a quick sense of the dwindling talent remaining on the fantasy baseball waiver wire: this column is littered with Royals players. In most leagues, we’re far past having tantalizing options like Logan Webb, Triston McKenzie, and Joey Votto available. Then again, someone’s journey from rags to riches has to start somewhere. Even if most of the highlighted players don’t scream league-winner, a select few could wind up making a major mark.
MLBFOX Sports

Cabrera scheduled to start for Miami against Washington

LINE: Marlins -109, Nationals -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The Marlins are 30-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .269.
Washington Post

Erick Fedde, Nationals get best of old friend Jesus Luzardo and handle the Marlins

MIAMI — The pitcher for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night — the one rocking into that easy delivery, trying to harness his lost command — was once bound for a future with the Washington Nationals. Remember Jesús Luzardo?. Yes, the left-handed pitcher, the Nationals’ former top prospect, the centerpiece...
MLBabc17news.com

Alfaro lifts Marlins over Nats 4-3 in 10 to end 8-game slide

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Washington Nationals 4-3. Right fielder Jesús Sánchez threw out automatic runner Carter Kieboom at home plate as he attempted to score from second on Riley Adams’ single in the top of the 10th. The Marlins won for the first time since defeating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Aug. 15. Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernández homered in a three-run seventh that erased a 2-0 deficit for Washington in the major league debut of touted Miami starter Edward Cabrera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy