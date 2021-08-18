Oxnard, CA | Attempted Murder, Suspect Arrested
DATE: August 16, 2021, 3:11 P.M. LOCATION: 100 Block of West Juniper Street (Alleyway), Oxnard, CA. On August 16, 2021 at approximately 3:11 P.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of West Juniper Street. When they arrived, officers located a crime scene however the victim was not present. Officers eventually located the victim, a 48-year-old male Oxnard resident, in the 100 block of West Iris Street. The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.www.citizensjournal.us
Comments / 1