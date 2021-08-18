Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's first podcast goes live on all streaming platforms

When it comes to the best microphones for streaming, the uses are limited only by your imagination. Whether you’re a gamer just getting into Twitch streaming, or you’re coming for Serial‘s throne by launching your own podcast, a great microphone opens up opportunities to turn your pet project into a professional product. Even if you’re not looking to launch a lucrative creative career, a streaming microphone can be handy for business video calls. There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for a streaming microphone — sound quality is obviously important, but it’s far from the only factor...