Business

New Senior Project Manager Hired on for Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. in Nashville, Tennessee

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Hull’s Environmental Services, Inc. (Hull’s) recently appointed Loren Gerhardt as a new Senior Project Manager for the Nashville area service center. Mr. Gerhardt has a comprehensive background in environmental services with over 28 years of work experience in a number of areas including emergency...

Business
Economy
EPA
Jobs
Tennessee StateSFGate

Tennessee Gov: Company to expand Knoxville operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that IGT Technologies Inc. will invest nearly $4 million to expand its Knoxville operation, creating 200 new jobs. According to a news release, IGT is a business process management and software development company. The company's expansion project will include an...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Asheville announces hiring of reparations project manager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is taking a big step forward in the reparations process. City leaders announced they have hired a project manager at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Brenda Mills, interim equity officer, told the Asheville City Council TEQuity has been chosen as project manager....
BusinessCrain's New York Business

Amy Kurtzberg-Olshever, Project Management Advisors, Inc.

Project Management Advisors, Inc. Amy Kurtzberg-Olshever joins PMA as Assistant Project Manager as part of the acquisition of LPE Management Services. Amy is an experienced design professional with a demonstrated background in project management, including experience with code analysis, plan review, budgeting and scheduling. Amy will support project teams from project inception through closeout.
BusinessCrain's New York Business

Gerard Peduto, Project Management Advisors, Inc.

Project Management Advisors, Inc. Gerard Peduto joins PMA as Senior Project Manager as part of the acquisition of LPE Management Services. With nearly 30 years of experience as a mechanical engineer, Gerard has an extensive background working in academic and medical research institutions and a deep understanding of all types of complex institutional projects. His experience includes diagnostic radiology, imaging research, ambulatory surgery centers, new construction, utility services, infrastructure, technology and civil projects.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Republic Services is one of Greater Pittsburgh’s largest environmental services companies

Republic Services is one of Greater Pittsburgh’s largest environmental services companies, servicing all sized businesses’ recycling and waste needs for more than 25 years. We are a national, publicly-owned Fortune 300 Company with local business offices in the Pittsburgh area. We employ more than 100 dedicated essential service workers. Republic Services has customers in the residential, small business, large business, construction, municipal and manufacturing sectors. In 2021, as part of our “Commitment to Serve” program, the local Pittsburgh business units and their associates donated $250,000 to various causes in the local community. We impacted more than 2.1 million people through our national charitable giving platform. Locally, our team has helped Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh and The Hosanna House. Our Pittsburgh employees volunteered for significant hours in those same causes. In turn, we continually look for ways to give back to the communities we service. Regarding sustainability, Republic Services operates in 40 other states besides PA. We have more than 21% of our trucks powered by renewable natural gas. We operate 76 recycling centers, processing 6 million tons of materials annually. Republic also has 12 compost facilities processing more than 2 billion pounds of organics a year. We have 186 active regenerative landfills and 75 renewable energy projects. For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact Pittsburgh Sales Manager Greg Lavery at 724.217.1903.
Oklahoma City, OKthepampanews.com

Rose Rock Environmental Services Announces New Hire Brian Doughty

Oklahoma City, OK. – August 16, 2021 – Rose Rock Environmental Services announces a new hire in the company’s environmental field services division; Brian Doughty joins the organization as a Business Development & Sales Representative. “I am extremely excited to be joining Rose Rock Environmental Services”, said Doughty. “The team...
Jacksonville, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Benton & Associates, Inc. announces new hire

JACKSONVILLE, Aug. 10, 2021 — Benton & Associates, Inc. announced the addition of Drew S. Ruholl, PE, to its Jacksonville, Illinois office. Mr. Ruholl is a graduate from SIU-Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois. Mr. Ruholl was previously employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation for seven (7) years as a Civil Engineer III. Mr. Ruholl is working in the transportation department. His experience includes: Phase I planning and designs including project reports, drainage studies, pavement designs, traffic impact analysis and staging, and bridge conditions reports; Phase II planning and design including contract plans, specifications, and estimates; Phase III construction observation; surveying for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Atchison County, KSatchisonglobenow.com

Senior Village management at county's forefront

Along the quest to determine leadership for the county-run residential care facility Atchison County Commission is taking steps to ensure management of operations continues. Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn took action during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and directed County Counselor Patrick Henderson to negotiate details of a management contract with Anew Healthcare, based on pending terms being $5,000 a month or 6 percent of the total gross revenue, whichever is the greater amount. Following the negotiation of the details and presentation of the contract for review, the commissioners will take action.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Big Sky Senior Services names Tyler Amundson new executive director

The board of directors of Big Sky Senior Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Amundson of Billings as the new executive director, replacing Denise Armstrong who is retiring in June after 12 years in the position. Under Armstrong's leadership, Big Sky Senior Services tripled the number of...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Independent Research Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Process Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report, published August 10, 2021. Verdantix...
Rockford, ILWIFR

SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded SupplyCore Inc. with a $900 million maximum contract to help supply metal products to its customers. This two-year base contract for the supply chain integrator and small business contractor applies to delivery and quantity for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States. Multiple awards are a part of this contract and there is an option for two 18-month periods. The contract helps SupplyCore distribute several of its metal products to authorized customers, which includes the U.S. Army and Navy.
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Polaris Commercial Hires New National Accounts Manager

Polaris Commercial has hired Sam Sutherland as its new national accounts manager. Sutherland has more than 25 years in the construction equipment rental industry and will bring that experience to Polaris Commercial’s rental equipment partners in the western United States. Sutherland will serve as a singular point of contact, providing...
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Jessup’s project management certification program delivers practical training and specialized preparation for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) and Project Management Professional (PMP®) exams. Students in Jessup’s project management certification program learn project management, project quality, risk, cost/budgeting, and innovation skills. They build an ePortfolio of 20 industry specific project management templates that can be shared with prospective employers. Once they receive the certification, they’re fully trained and prepared for careers in the medical, government, and business fields.
Burlington, VTVTDigger

ANEW Place Inc. hires Marsh as House Manager

Burlington, VT. – ANEW Place Inc. recently hired Richard Marsh as House Manager of their sober shelter, located at 89 North St. in Burlington. Richard brings with him many years of experience in providing shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness. He previously worked as the Director of the Shepherd Home on the grounds of the Connecticut Valley State Hospital, a 70 bed Transitional Living Program, before it was transitioned to a permanent housing facility for homeless Veterans.
Mesquite, NVmvprogress.com

New Senior Health Plan Offers Services In Mesquite

A new company that focuses exclusively on Medicare Advantage plans has come into the southern Nevada market. And they have quickly become involved in the Mesquite community by making an investment in one very health-oriented local organization. The Alignment Health Plan arrived on the scene in Nevada earlier this year....
Belgrade, MTBelgrade News

School district hires new finance manager

The Belgrade School Board on Wednesday named Carrie Fisher the district’s new finance manager/district clerk for the 2021-22 school year. Human Resources Manager John Blackman said Fisher has 20 years’ experience in education, including the past years serving as finance director for Gallatin Gateway Schools. Fisher succeeds longtime district clerk...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes Offering

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) recently announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of senior secured notes. The Company priced the offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.650% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% senior secured notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”, and together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022 for the 2026 Notes and on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022 for the 2032 Notes. The 2026 Notes will mature on September 1, 2026 and the 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes offering is expected to close on August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Comments / 0

