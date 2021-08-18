New Senior Project Manager Hired on for Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. in Nashville, Tennessee

Republic Services is one of Greater Pittsburgh’s largest environmental services companies, servicing all sized businesses’ recycling and waste needs for more than 25 years. We are a national, publicly-owned Fortune 300 Company with local business offices in the Pittsburgh area. We employ more than 100 dedicated essential service workers. Republic Services has customers in the residential, small business, large business, construction, municipal and manufacturing sectors. In 2021, as part of our “Commitment to Serve” program, the local Pittsburgh business units and their associates donated $250,000 to various causes in the local community. We impacted more than 2.1 million people through our national charitable giving platform. Locally, our team has helped Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh and The Hosanna House. Our Pittsburgh employees volunteered for significant hours in those same causes. In turn, we continually look for ways to give back to the communities we service. Regarding sustainability, Republic Services operates in 40 other states besides PA. We have more than 21% of our trucks powered by renewable natural gas. We operate 76 recycling centers, processing 6 million tons of materials annually. Republic also has 12 compost facilities processing more than 2 billion pounds of organics a year. We have 186 active regenerative landfills and 75 renewable energy projects. For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact Pittsburgh Sales Manager Greg Lavery at 724.217.1903.