Oxnard, CA | Firearm Arrest
DATE: August 16, 2021, 9:35 P.M. SUSPECTS: Oswaldo Avalos, 19-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 16, 2021, at approximately 9:35 P.M., Oxnard police officers were dispatched to a fight in the area of First Street and Nadar Street. When officers arrived, they observed several subjects in a vehicle and believed they were possibly involved in the disturbance. While contacting one of the occupants, Oswaldo Avalos, they located a loaded firearm on his person. Avalos was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail for several firearm violations.www.citizensjournal.us
