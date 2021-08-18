LA Rams: 3 tweaks to improve ‘sloppy’ rushing attack vs. Raiders

If you watched the LA Rams host the LA Chargers, then no doubt your eyes are glued to one of these (NFL Waiver Wire) for one of these (NFL Free Agent Tracker – Running Back). Well, I don’t want to sound all preachy and such, but the LA Rams would have struggled to get much in the running game against the Chargers no matter who was running the ball, simply because this was not a dedicated effort to move the ball on the ground.