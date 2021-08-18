Joplin police looking for woman's ex-boyfriend on domestic assault charges

Joplin police were looking for the ex-boyfriend of a woman purportedly assaulted Saturday night at her home in the 600 block of East Second Street.

Capt. Will Davis said the suspect forced his way into the 24-year-old woman's residence and hit her repeatedly before fleeing in a vehicle with flat tires that crashed in the 2900 block of North Ozark Avenue. The suspect fled from there on foot, and efforts to track him with a police dog were unsuccessful, Davis said.

The woman, who was checked by an ambulance crew called to the scene of the domestic disturbance, did not require treatment at a hospital.

Davis said police seized about 125 grams of marijuana and various products containing THC discovered inside the crashed vehicle.