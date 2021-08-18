Cancel
Mastercard To Start Wiping Out The Iconic Magnetic Stripe From All Cards

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time 2033 rolls around, Mastercard credit and debit cards will no longer have the signature magnetic strip on its backs anymore. An innovation brought about by IBM in the 1960s, magnetic stripes allowed banks to house information in a single, neat line on cards. Although they’ve been a vital element of payment cards for decades, the ever-evolving industry has been pushing new requirements in the last few years, seeing a shift in payments to chip-based technology that boast more security.

