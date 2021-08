Yadier Molina is a free agent at the end of the season and the St Louis Cardinals catcher has made it clear he wants to stay. This winter, the St. Louis Cardinals’ contract negotiations with catcher Yadier Molina dragged on and on. There was a belief for most of the offseason that a deal would get done, but at one point, there was a legitimate chance he would play elsewhere as other suitors lined up for the chance to sign him.