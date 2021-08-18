Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Judith "Judy" Nan Evans Roby

The Owensboro Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith “Judy” Nan Evans Roby, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday August 15, 2021 at her home. The Daviess County native was born July 12, 1942 to the late George Lee and Nan Louise (Smith) Evans. Judy was a long-time active member of St. Pius X Church where she was very involved especially during the annual picnic. She was a proud graduate of OCHS, class of 1960 and loved her Catholic faith. Judy was a very well known and successful loan officer in Owensboro starting her career at Pence Mortgage Company in the mid 1970’s. She worked for various companies for 3 decades before retiring from Old National Bank in 2007.

