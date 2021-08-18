Open Fire With Automatic Weapon; 3 Still at Large After Intensive Police Search
The Aurora Police Department is searching for three suspects after they fired an automatic weapon in the air Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Avenue for reports of gunshots. An officer in the area observed a vehicle driving erratically and one of the occupants shooting out of the window with an automatic weapon.kanecountyconnects.com
Comments / 3