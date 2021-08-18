Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth's future pedestrian area Harbor Plaza, is looking for your input

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Duluth is working on having a new rest stop built right behind of the DECC. The new area named Harbor Plaza had a design showcase Tuesday. From a back road to pedestrian area, Harbor Plaza came up in discussion after identifying problems with the original area. Cliff Knettle explains the original intent saying, "the idea started from a couple needs. Number one we've got failing infrastructure, the sea wall [needed] to be rebuilt.”

