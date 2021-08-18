Flood Advisory issued for Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1003 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Swain and Macon counties following storm-total rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches across the area. However, excessive runoff has caused significant rises along area streams. While smaller streams have crested and are receding, the flood waters are now working through the larger rivers, including the Tuckasegee, Little Tennessee and Nantahala. These rivers will continue to remain elevated into the early overnight hours, causing nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, including farmland, parks and greenways, campgrounds, boat-access areas, and outfitter launches. * Some locations that may continue to experience nuisance flooding include Franklin, Bryson City, Cherokee, Nantahala Lake, Smoky Mountains-Deep Creek, Fontana Lake, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Burningtown, Cowee, Alarka, Luada, Wesser, Almond, Wayah Bald, Kyle, Aquone, Whittier, Cullasaja, Nantahala and Ellijay.