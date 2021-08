This has been a pair that is been almost painful to trade, unless of course you link a lot of back-and-forth range bound trading. If that is the case, then you have a couple well defined areas to pay close attention to. The ¥110.75 level is an area that you to pay close attention to, in the sense that it has been such a massive resistance multiple times. To the downside, then you have the ¥109 level, which of course is an area that has been massive support recently. Ultimately, if you have traded back and forth between these two levels over the last couple of months, you have probably made money.