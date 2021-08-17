Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Murder Charge Against Texas Police Officer Dropped Over Concern About Former Prosecutor

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Prosecutors dropped a murder count, for now, against a Houston police officer Tuesday, August 17, who was charged for his role in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid that left two homeowners dead.

Officer Felipe Gallegos had been charged with murdering Dennis Tuttle during the January 2019 raid, the warrant for which prosecutors say now-former Officer Gerald Goines lied to obtain.

Goines is still charged with multiple counts, including murder, for the raid that left Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, dead.

“The conduct of a former prosecutor, who handled the case, raised concerns about his judgment and resulted in his termination from the office,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in a statement. “Out of duty and an abundance of caution, all evidence in the shooting will be re-reviewed by a different prosecutor… and re-presented to a grand jury.

Ogg did not identify the former prosecutor or elaborate on his conduct but said Gallegos would be allowed to testify before the grand jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12068k_0bUm7yTi00
Houston officer Felipe Gallegos charged with murder in botched 2019 raid. (Credit: KTRK)

“People’s lives hang in the balance of every decision that we make, and it is incumbent upon me as District Attorney to have this situation re-reviewed to ensure justice in this case, as in every case,” she said.

A message to Rusty Hardin, Gallegos’ attorney, was not immediately returned.

Goines and Gallegos were among a dozen current and former officers tied to the narcotics unit that conducted the drug raid who have been indicted in state and federal court in the wake of the shootings.

Prosecutors have alleged Goines lied to obtain the search warrant by claiming a confidential informant had bought heroin there.

They allege Goines later said there was no informant and he had bought the drugs himself. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Heroin#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Dallas, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Former Dallas Police Officer Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction

DALLAS, TX — The Texas Court of Appeals, 5th District in Dallas, denied the appeal of a murder conviction of a former Dallas Police officer. The appeals court ruled that the district court’s murder conviction and subsequent 10-year prison sentence will stand for Amber Guyger. Guyger was a Dallas Police...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Lexington, SCabcnews4.com

35 more charges against former daycare worker

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A former Harvest Daycare worker faces 35 additional charges of unlawful conduct towards a child. Breanna Audette, 23, is now charged with a total of 49 counts. Last month, Audette was arrested after a security video showed her allegedly assaulting children. Officers say the video shows...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Man charged with murder after SAPD mistakenly kills his common-law-wife during standoff

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 29-year-old common-law wife during a police standoff. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Angel Sanchez is blamed for the July 26 death of Neida Tijerina after he pointed a shotgun at San Antonio police officers, who then opened fire on the suspect. One of the bullets fired by the officers fatally wounded Tijerina, who was found inside her apartment in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Tijerina’s three children, ages 11 and 5 years and 3 months old, were also inside the apartment but were not hurt.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

James Crossing murder charges dropped

A Lynchburg judge has dropped murder charges against 19-year-old Demijah Spinner. Those charges stemmed from a shooting at the James Crossing apartments in December 2020. During that shooting, Wendell Scott Morris was killed. Thursday, Spinner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on a 2nd degree murder charge and a...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Former Shreveport police officer indicted on rape charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Shreveport police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave Wednesday after being formally indicted on a rape charge. A Caddo Parish grand jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 33-year-old Leroy Bates Jr. with third-degree rape in connection with an incident on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
California StateCBS News

Two former California police officers charged over hate vandalism

Two former Torrance, California police officers have been charged with vandalism after allegedly spray-painting a swastika on a car they impounded. The investigation revealed more than a dozen other officers allegedly shared racist, homophobic and antisemitic messages, the chief says. Laurie Perez reports for CBS Los Angeles.

Comments / 3

Community Policy