Denton, TX

TWU's Chancellor Feyten talks pandemic unknowns with Record-Chronicle

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
Buy Now Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten talks to the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board on Tuesday afternoon. Screenshot

Fluid responses to an unpredictable school year underscored many of Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten’s responses during her Tuesday appearance before the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board.

Both TWU and the University of North Texas, as well as North Central Texas College, open the fall semester on Aug. 23.

Feyten answered questions about pandemic safety on campus and what students can expect heading into the 2021-22 school year — but she made clear there are some things we simply don’t know yet.

“Who knows how the fall is going to go, right?” Feyten asked rhetorically early during her Tuesday afternoon meeting.

She said an emergency response committee is still in place to keep her apprised of the situation on campus as the school year gets started.

TWU’s focus is on vaccinations, Feyten said, and it has a system in place that should give university officials at least a rough estimate of the vaccination rate on campuses.

Much like the University of North Texas, TWU will have mandatory coronavirus testing for those on campus, but people are allowed to opt out if they are fully vaccinated.

The university’s stance is that it can’t override Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring local governments from mandating mask use. Unlike primary and secondary schools within Denton city limits, TWU, UNT and NCTC are not included in the recent ordinance requiring mask-wearing passed by the Denton City Council.

For now, the means TWU is back to asking for voluntary compliance with requests for those on campus to mask up, which Feyten said has been largely abided by so far.

“Everyone on the campus very much cares about others,” she said.

Voluntary compliance will help the university achieve its goal of having more in-person activities down the line.

For instance, the Denton campus hopes to have dual events sometime in November to commemorate the return of the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame inductions and to formally open up the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership.

“The governor will be here — a lot of important people — so we’re hoping we can do the [institute] opening at the same time as we have the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame here, but who know,” Feyten said. “That’s November, that’s the plan right now.”

The hall of fame is housed permanently at TWU, and every other year the university inducts a new group of Texas women into its ranks.

Inductees from the 2018 class included former first lady Laura Bush and Olympian Simone Biles.

“Obviously, this is something I hope Denton will be really proud of because I see that as a huge point of attraction for people to sort of come and see the exhibits,” Feyten said of the hall of fame.

The institute, which opened in 2018, is named in honor of state Sen. Jane Nelson. Its grand opening was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

University system

TWU gained the state Legislature’s blessing this past regular session after twin bills supported by the campus’s state representative and senator passed Abbott’s desk.

The bill’s passage made TWU the seventh university system in the state and will allow the university to bring greater status to its Dallas and Houston campuses, but the transition is expected to take 4-5 years, Feyten said at the time.

“Right now it’s really symbolic,” Feyten said Tuesday of the move.

She said she’s in the process of assembling a task force to gather information and advise her and her cabinet on what concrete steps need to be taken.

TWU will then submit a formal proposal to the state.

