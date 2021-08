I have to admit, I'd never heard of National Homeless Animal Day, but if it is on the internet, then it must be true, right?. I have a heart for dogs, especially little ones. I can't even imagine the fear that comes from being a small helpless animal and not having a home or food, or water. That, unfortunately is way to prevalent in many populations, including Lawton Fort/Sill. Even those agencies that are designed to help are feeling the strain of overcrowding. That's the case of our own Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue.