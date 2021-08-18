27 Best IDEs for C/C++ Programming or Source Code Editors on Linux

Efficient and precise base editors (BEs) for C-to-G transversion are highly desirable. However, the sequence context affecting editing outcome largely remains unclear. Here we report engineered C-to-G BEs of high efficiency and fidelity, with the sequence context predictable via machine-learning methods. By changing the species origin and relative position of uracil-DNA glycosylase and deaminase, together with codon optimization, we obtain optimized C-to-G BEs (OPTI-CGBEs) for efficient C-to-G transversion. The motif preference of OPTI-CGBEs for editing 100 endogenous sites is determined in HEK293T cells. Using a sgRNA library comprising 41,388 sequences, we develop a deep-learning model that accurately predicts the OPTI-CGBE editing outcome for targeted sites with specific sequence context. These OPTI-CGBEs are further shown to be capable of efficient base editing in mouse embryos for generating Tyr-edited offspring. Thus, these engineered CGBEs are useful for efficient and precise base editing, with outcome predictable based on sequence context of targeted sites.