Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

27 Best IDEs for C/C++ Programming or Source Code Editors on Linux

By Tecmint
linuxtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC++, an extension of well known C language, is an excellent, powerful and general-purpose programming language that offers modern and generic programming features for developing large-scale applications ranging from video games, search engines, other computer software to operating systems. Learn the best IDEs for C/C++ programming here.

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Ides#Generic Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
The Windows Club

Best free Open Source Audio Editor Software for Windows 11/10

In this article, we are going to list down the best free open source audio editing software available for Windows 11/10. These are basically the free audio editors whose source code is available on the web for free. Users can access, download, study, analyze, or even modify the source code of these open-source audio editors without any restriction. So, if you are looking for one such audio editing tool, you can find some of the better open-source audio editors on this list.
Coding & Programmingjetbrains.com

ReSharper C++ Quick Tips: Code Completion

Please welcome a new episode in our ReSharper C++ Quick Tips video series. If you missed the previous one, here is the link:. Let these tips and tricks help you get more out of code completion in ReSharper C++. What happens if you type ‘dot’ instead of an arrow? What if you want to use a symbol that’s not yet been imported into the current file? Can code completion generate code? Find the answers in this short video:
linuxtoday.com

What’s the Difference Between Grep, Egrep, and Fgrep in Linux?

The grep utility is a renowned search tool on Unix-like systems that can be used to search for files or lines. It offers vast functionality and supports a number of options like searching using string pattern, reg-ex pattern, or Perl based reg-ex. Read on to learn the difference between grep, Egrep, and Fgrep in Linux.
ComputersNature.com

Optimization of C-to-G base editors with sequence context preference predictable by machine learning methods

Efficient and precise base editors (BEs) for C-to-G transversion are highly desirable. However, the sequence context affecting editing outcome largely remains unclear. Here we report engineered C-to-G BEs of high efficiency and fidelity, with the sequence context predictable via machine-learning methods. By changing the species origin and relative position of uracil-DNA glycosylase and deaminase, together with codon optimization, we obtain optimized C-to-G BEs (OPTI-CGBEs) for efficient C-to-G transversion. The motif preference of OPTI-CGBEs for editing 100 endogenous sites is determined in HEK293T cells. Using a sgRNA library comprising 41,388 sequences, we develop a deep-learning model that accurately predicts the OPTI-CGBE editing outcome for targeted sites with specific sequence context. These OPTI-CGBEs are further shown to be capable of efficient base editing in mouse embryos for generating Tyr-edited offspring. Thus, these engineered CGBEs are useful for efficient and precise base editing, with outcome predictable based on sequence context of targeted sites.
linuxtoday.com

The 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros Out Of The Box

Do you like a beautiful desktop? Yes? Me, too! You know what’s great about Linux? You can change its look and feel the way you want it. But in order to do that, you need the skills to do that, and it’s time-consuming. So you might think, yeah! Let’s use macOS instead! It’s beautiful out of the box. And that’s totally true!
linuxtoday.com

Emulate the Oric-1 Home Computer with Linux

The Oric-1 is a home computer that appeared in 1983 and was sold mainly in the UK and France. It was made by the British computer manufacturer Tangerine Computer Systems. The Oric-1 was the successor to the Microtan 65 and the predecessor of the Oric Atmos. Emulation is the practice...
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert

Master the C++ programming language by enrolling in the C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert course series. Gain lifetime access to all three courses of the bundle. Start with the complete beginner course, then follow up with the intermediate & advanced, and advanced C++ programming courses. Take as much time as you need to go through the courses, or start with one of the advanced courses if you know a bit of C++ already and want to dive in deeper.
linuxtoday.com

How to Disable Core Dumps in Linux, Including Systemd

Linux core dumps contain the memory snapshot of the app when that app has crashed. It may collect sensitive information, such as passwords and encryption keys, so core dumps must be disabled on a production system. Learn how to disable them in Linux here.
NFLlinuxtoday.com

New Ubuntu Linux Security Patches Fix Up to Seven Vulnerabilities, Update Now

The new Ubuntu Linux security patches are available for the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, and addresses three security issues related to the Bluetooth subsystem and NFC implementation affecting all three releases. These are CVE-2021-3564 and CVE-2021-3573,...
linuxtoday.com

An Overview of the Basic Cat Commands in Linux

‘Cat’ is one of the most commonly used commands in Linux operating systems (short for “concatenate”). This is a standard Unix application that concatenates and displays files. It is also possible to grow files quickly using cat commands. Using the cat command, you can read and write data from standard input and output devices. Learn more here.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

LibreOffice 7.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

More than six months in the works, LibreOffice 7.2 is here as a major update with numerous new features and improvements across all core components, such as Writer, Calc, Chart, Math, Base, Impress & Draw. Again, we’re talking here about LibreOffice 7.2 Community, the volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Debian 11 Bullseye Released – Download DVD ISO Images

The Debian Linux operating system distribution is in the limelight for another significant stride. As of August 14th, 2021, it has successfully transitioned from Debian 10 Buster to the new and improved Debian 11 Bullseye. It is a stable version that accommodates various desktop applications and environments. Here’s where to get the ISO images.
Amazonbleepingcomputer.com

Master product and UX design with 5 ebooks from O’Reilly for $20

To become a true expert in product design, you need more than a creative mind and some Illustrator skills. Top professionals have a huge amount of knowledge, stretching from the psychology of color to project management. One of the best ways to soak up this information is by reading. The...
linuxtoday.com

MATE 1.26 Desktop Environment Released with Initial Wayland Support, Updated Apps

The biggest change of the MATE 1.26 release is the implementation of initial support for the Wayland display server, which is currently available for the Atril document viewer, Pluma text editor, Terminal terminal emulator, and System Monitor apps, as well as some other components of the desktop environment. Wayland is...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Install Kuma – Self-hosted Uptime Robot Alternative on Ubuntu 20.04

Uptime-Kuma is an open source monitoring tool like “Uptime Robot” written in Nodejs. It’s a self-hosted monitoring tool with a fancy beautiful dashboard and supports multiple notification methods. In this guide, you will learn how to install Uptime-Kuma on an Ubuntu server and using the Apache web server as a...
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Nextcloud on Rocky Linux

In this guide, you will learn how to install Nextcloud on the Rocky Linux 8.4. You will be installing Nextcloud under the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache2/httpd, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy